TRCP recognizes trio at D.C. conservation awards event

Washington, D.C. — At its 14th annual Capital Conservation Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 4, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership highlighted the conservation achievements of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), and Ben Speciale, president of Yamaha’s U.S. marine business unit.

“Tonight, we proudly honor three leaders whose commitment to conservation has had real and lasting on-the-ground results for hunters, anglers, and all Americans,” said Whit Fosburgh, TRCP president. “We also reflect on the legacy of TRCP’s late co-founder Jim Range, who believed in the strength of the hunting and fishing community to advance conservation policy solutions.”

The event was hosted at the National Building Museum by MeatEater’s Steven Rinella, a TRCP board member. A brief description of the three award recipients follows:

Rep. McCollum is vice chair of the Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee and has led efforts to permanently protect the Boundary Waters, combat chronic wasting disease, ensure full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and restore the Mississippi River.

As a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. Daines championed the Great American Outdoors Act and the Flathead Water Compact, and he has been a leading voice for legislation to improve public land access, address the threat of chronic wasting disease, and clean up abandoned hardrock mines.

Ben Speciale has been a leader in the fight to improve management of marine recreational fishing, conserve the ocean’s forage base, and tackle the threats posed to fisheries by aquatic invasive species.

“As TRCP enters its 20th year, we believe more than ever that conservation has the power to unite both sides of the political divide and safeguard the natural resources that are part of our American identity,” Fosburgh said. “We’re grateful to be able to gather in celebration of these ideals and the individuals who make a tangible difference for hunting and fishing.”