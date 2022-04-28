Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – April 29, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

MAY 14: Endless Mountains Chapter, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, annual conservation banquet at 3:30 p.m. at Shadowbrook Resort, Tunkhannock. For more info, call Mike or Erin 570-204-2688.

SHOWS

June 16-18: PA Trappers Association will holds its 85 rendezvous at Romanos 4-H Center, Honey Brook. For more info, call Steve Senn 610-637-5775 or ssenn@comcast.net.

Archery/ShootS

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: 3D shoots April 24, May 22, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7&28, Sept. 18 at club in Elizabeth. Call 412-716-3292.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: NRA silhouette shoots third Saturday of each month through Sept. 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at club. Call 412-384-4747.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: 4th annual sportsman’s challenge at 9 a.m. June 11 at club. For info, call 412-384-4747.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and fifth Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m.; Wednesday nights Aug. 3 through Sept. 14 6-8 p.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Popodickon Bowman: Shoots 3rd Sunday March to August 7-noon in Boyertown. Call 610-972-7474.

St. Clair Trap & Field Club, Johnstown: 3D shoots 7-3, May 22, June 19, July 17, Aug. 28, Sept. 25. Night shoot dusk to midnight Aug. 27. Call 814-619-5729.

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info. Every Friday trap shoot, 6:30-10 p.m. Now through Sept. Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243. Every Tuesday Open Trap.

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc.: first Sunday of each month at Fairless Hills, 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more, 215-630-1001.

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots: Third Saturday of every month 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. through September. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

Independent Mountain Men of Pennsylvania: 2022 rendezvous muzzleloader shoot Aug. 11-14. For more, call Gene 724-586-7220.

Hemlock Field Archers of Lebanon: Shoot May 28-30 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3D schedule May 28-30, June 4,5, July 2-4, Aug. 27-28, Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-5, every Wednesday July-August. Call 717-272-3614 or 717-306-8782.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Limerick Bowmen: 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville. Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club: 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versailles. 7 a.m. -noon Sundays. For more info, call 610-287-8850.

New Milford Rifle and Pistol Club: All day shoot May 7 (NEPA Metal Madness) at 7:30 a.m. at the club in Hallstead. For more, 570-396-8798.

Rainbow Bowmen Archery Club, traditional shoot May 27-29, club grounds, Franklin, 8 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more, call 814-374-4759.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For more info, call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

Saltsburg Sportsman’s Club: 3-D shoots Sundays, May 1, June 5&19, July 3&17, Aug. 7&21, Sept. 4. Register 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info, 724-639-0360.

South Birdsboro Archery Rod and Gun Club, third Sunday of each month 7 a.m. to noon, through August, For more, call 610-582-5026.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

Thunder Ridge: Sporting clays fundraiser shoot at Middlebury Center. Adult, youth teams. Call Ron 570-220-8921 or Jay 570-753-5260.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Meetings

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MAY 28: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club flea market from 8-3. Call 570-854-9189.

June 4: York Area Sportsmen for Youth Field Day at 8 a.m. at Izaak Walton League, York. For more call, N. Larry Myers 717-235-1106.

Aug. 6: Lehigh Valley JAKES Youth Field Day at 8 a.m., Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club, New Tripoli. For youths 8-16. For more info, weav1262@ptd.net, 610-509-5191 or visit Ontelaunee.org.