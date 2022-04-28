Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 29, 2022

DISTRICT 1

CO John Kamps and PCO Marc Mankowski responded to a 911 call of an individual who fell through the ice at the mouth of the Carp River. The COs were first on the scene and contacted a group of eight males who were safe and voluntarily swimming in the open water. The group was informed by the COs of the potential dangers of swimming in the current of the Carp River and potentially being swept under the ice on Lake Superior. The group realized the dangers they were putting themselves into and left the area.

CO Jeremy Sergey received a tip that an individual harvested a 6-point buck during the archery deer season. That same individual shot a 5-point buck during the rifle deer season and illegally used another person’s kill-tag on the 5-point buck. During the investigation, CO Sergey obtained a confession from the suspect and the 5-pointer’s antlers were seized. The case is being submitted to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office where multiple charges are being discussed.

DISTRICT 2

CO Steve Butzin successfully served an arrest warrant without incident on a subject who illegally shot a deer without a license.

COs Rob Freeborn, Steve Butzin and PCO Todd Bunce interviewed an individual regarding a deer license that was believed to have been purchased after taking a deer in Delta County. The individual claimed to have harvested his deer on Thanksgiving Day, but records showed his license was purchased the following day. After a brief interview, the individual admitted to hunting without a license for a two-day span leading up to his kill and then purchasing his license after killing his deer. A report has been submitted to the local prosecutor.

CO Mark Zitnik noticed numerous deer being hit on H 58 close to a nearby residence that was supplemental feeding. After a brief investigation, it was found that the deer were crossing the county road to eat at the home, but when the deer would leave the residence, they would climb a steep hill and jump a guard rail onto the road. Ultimately this was causing the deer to get struck by passing vehicles. CO Zitnik spoke with the couple at the home and asked them to stop feeding the deer. The CO appreciated their efforts but felt they were doing more harm than good. The couple understood and informed the CO they would stop feeding.

CO Mark Zitnik received a complaint from the Marquette DNR Office that a call was received regarding someone feeding deer right next to the road on Curtis Drive in Au Train. The complainant was concerned for the safety of the deer because every morning when he went to work, deer were on the road and jumping in every direction. The CO responded to the area and observed deer feed two feet off the road. CO Zitnik spoke with the owner of the home and informed him that it’s appreciated they are feeding the deer, but they should not be doing so right next to the road. The homeowner appreciated the warning and will find a better place to feed the deer.

COs Brandon Maki and Sgt. Calvin Smith followed up on the remains of an ice shack that was found on Munuscong Bay. CO Maki came across the remains during a patrol on the bay and was able to locate a partial last name on the ice shack. An interview was conducted, and it was reported by the owner the shack had caught on fire from the heater. CO Maki explained to the individual that he was still responsible for cleaning up the remains or he could face possible fines.

DISTRICT 3

CO Nathan Beelman was the first on scene for an unknown disturbance call at a residence. While en route, dispatch relayed information that one of the subjects involved had a warrant out for his arrest for assault that was issued the day before. CO Beelman arrived on scene and found three subjects outside of the residence who stated that they were just talking. CO Beelman verbally identified one of the males as the one with the warrant. CO Beelman placed the male under arrest and eventually transferred custody of the male to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department when they arrived on scene.

COs Adam LeClerc, Nathan Beelman and PCO Cheyanna Langworthy patrolled Walloon Lake well after ice shanties were to be removed from the lake. The COs found two shanties thoroughly frozen into the ice about 10 inches deep. The COs chipped the ice away and recovered as much of the shanties as possible before they could sink into the lake once the ice melted. The materials were discarded properly off the lake.

CO Andrea Albert and PCO Sydney Griffor received a complaint through Antrim County Central Dispatch about a confrontation between rabbit hunters on state land. This complaint led to barrels of feed being found on state land, which violates deer feeding laws. After further investigation, the COs found trees had been cut down on state land and the subject admitted to cutting the trees and the feeding. The subject was issued a ticket.

DISTRICT 4

Sgt. Mike Bomay was checking anglers at Davis Bridge on the Muskegon River who were coming for the last ice. Sgt. Bomay educated the group of anglers on how quickly the ice breaks up and begins to flow downstream, trapping anglers in the past. The group of anglers laughed and said that they were rescued from the ice years ago by a CO that arrived just in time with a small boat as several anglers were trapped on a large chunk of ice that broke from shore. Sgt. Bomay advised the group that he was that CO over 12 years ago. The group thanked Sgt. Bomay again for that day’s event and said they were done fishing the ice for the season.

CO Josh Reed contacted a suspect in an ongoing feeding complaint in the Township of Big Rapids. The suspect had been feeding deer and turkeys in her back yard over a period of 29 years. The adjoining property owners had complained of property damage due to the high volume of deer in the area. Over 70 deer had been taken in the immediate area by hunters and the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the past hunting season. CO Reed contacted the elderly female and explained the situation in detail and the result if the feeding did not stop. The property owner, in the end, agreed to stop feeding the deer and wanted CO Reed to come and inspect the property in the coming weeks to make sure everything was OK.

CO Josh Reed was patrolling Trans Canada property in Austin Township. CO Reed came upon two subjects squirrel hunting just inside the gas company property. One hunter was not wearing hunter orange. After speaking to the hunters at length, it was determined that both hunters had parked in the game area and had followed the map on their phone. CO Reed asked to see the map, which had been turned upside down and the hunters were attempting to walk back to the game area and their truck. CO Reed went and found their truck and pointed them in the right direction to exit the gas company property. The hunter not wearing hunter orange was issued a citation for not wearing hunter orange.

DISTRICT 5

COs Tyler Sabuda, Casey Pullum, Dan Liestenfeltz, PCO Olivia Moeller, and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Justin Repine conducted a group patrol for a special event called “Twisted UTVs” in Oscoda County. There were approximately 400 to 500 people with roughly 200 UTVs that participated. The patrol resulted in four minor violations.

While patrolling Gladwin County, COs Ryan Weakman and Joshua Wright heard a call come out for a domestic assault situation involving an intoxicated male. The COs responded to the address to back up two Gladwin County deputies who were on scene. Upon arrival, the COs assisted controlling and arresting the male suspect, who was resisting arrest by the deputies. The male was intoxicated and had a “no-contact order” against him from another subject at the residence. He was taken to the Gladwin County Jail and booked on assault, resisting arrest, and other related charges.

DISTRICT 6

While patrolling in the Flat River SGA, CO Mike Haas and PCO Jacob Hamilton witnessed a truck speeding and missing a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted, and it was discovered the truck also did not have insurance and the owner had failed to transfer the title. Coincidently, the driver had been cited by CO Haas a year prior for the same violations in a different vehicle, also operating in a closed area. A citation was issued to address the violations.

While checking anglers on the Chippewa River, CO Mike Haas and PCO Paul Lyden located an angler trespassing on private property where numerous complaints had been received. The angler stated he was unaware he was trespassing. The COs pointed out the “no trespassing” sign next to the angler’s fishing equipment. Recreational trespassing charges are pending.

During a patrol in Isabella County, CO Mike Haas and PCO Paul Lyden witnessed a vehicle swerving on the roadway. The vehicle crossed the center line and failed to maintain a constant speed. When the vehicle began traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, a traffic stop was conducted. The COs noted that the driver was having difficulty keeping his eyes open and was slurring his speech. The driver was unable to complete any of the SFSTs and an open, almost empty container of alcohol was found in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor. At the jail the breathalyzer test results showed that the driver was over twice the legal limit.

DISTRICT 7

CO Travis Dragomer conducted a check on an individual fishing from shore on the St. Joseph River in Berrien County. The angler advised that he watched a lot of the “North Woods Law” show while he was in prison and knows the laws. The angler did not have a valid fishing license and received a ticket for the violation.

CO Jeff Robinette received a complaint about an ice shanty that had fallen through the ice on Indian Lake in Cass County. CO Robinette contacted the individual whose name and address was on the shanty. The individual stated that the shanty was his and was issued a littering ticket for the shanty having gone through the ice. CO Robinette also advised the subject that he needed to get the shanty removed from the lake as soon as possible once conditions were safe to go out in a vessel. Several days later the individual was able to remove the ice shanty.

CO Anna Cullen was patrolling local power lines in Muskegon County for ORV activity and observed an active deer feeder on private property. There was corn on the ground near the feeder and there were people walking around on the property. CO Cullen contacted the individuals and located the property owner. A citation was issued for feeding deer in a closed area.

CO Casey Varriale received a report of an angler retaining foul-hooked fish and an over-limit of steelhead at Sixth Street Dam on the Grand River in Kent County. CO Varriale arrived on scene and witnessed the suspect place a netted fish in the parking lot. CO Varriale contacted the suspect and asked to see his stringer. The suspect pulled the stringer from the river revealing three additional steelhead. When interviewed, the suspect admitted that maybe two of the fish were hooked in the head instead of inside the mouth. CO Varriale issued a citation for retaining foul-hooked fish and possession of an over-limit of trout.

DISTRICT 8

CO John Byars responded to a dog bite complaint in Ingham County. CO Byars secured the scene which allowed emergency medical technicians to enter the residence. The victim was treated on-site while CO Byars contacted the owners of the dogs. Ingham County Animal Control arrived on scene and took over the complaint. The owner of the dogs was determined at fault and issued several citations from Ingham County Animal Control.

CO Ed Rice responded to a suicidal subject. CO Rice ensured the safety of the subject and secured the scene for medical personnel. The subject was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation.

CO Cullen Knoblauch located a possible illegal deer while conducting deer processor records inspections at a local business. CO Knoblauch contacted the hunter to find out more about the hunt and the 9-point buck dropped off on Oct. 29, 2021. The hunter was caught in a lie and admitted he hunted most of October without buying a license. The hunter killed the deer on Oct. 29 and bought a license afterwards. The case will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

COs Thomas Jaakkola and Cullen Knoblauch conducted a marine patrol on the Chain of Seven Lakes. While on patrol, COs Jaakkola and Knoblauch heard a dispatch to Blackman Township Public Safety for kayakers who thought they found body parts in plastic bags near the Moon Lake Bridge. COs Jaakkola and Knoblauch responded to assist with checking the bags and found the contents to be only deer carcasses.

DISTRICT 9

CO Dave Schaumburger was conducting surveillance at Lake St. Clair Metropark and observed an angler place several perch into a plastic bag, and additional perch into another plastic bag. The first bag was placed into the angler’s sled, while the second bag was placed in the bottom of a bucket with a minnow bucket over it. CO Schaumburger relayed what he observed to CO Kris Kiel who contacted the angler as he arrived at his vehicle. CO Kiel asked the angler how many fish he had and where they were. The subject stated they were in the bag in the sled. CO Kiel counted the 18 perch that were in the bag and asked if he had any more fish. The subject stated, “No.” CO Kiel asked what was in the bucket and the subject replied, “just minnows.” The CO asked the subject to pull the minnow bucket out of the larger bucket, which revealed the other bag with more perch in it. The subject possessed a total of 37 yellow perch, 12 over the limit. A citation was written for the violation and reimbursement for 12 fish will be sought.

COs Jaime Salisbury and Raymond Gardner participated in the Lapeer Community Schools career day. The COs spoke to several hundred 8th graders about being a CO and what the job entails day to day.

CO Mike Drexler and PCO Lisa Taube followed up on a litter complaint where a significant amount of trash was dumped on the side of a county road. The COs gathered identifying information that led to a suspect. The COs contacted the suspect who claimed a relative dumped the trash on the side of the road. When the COs advised they wanted to issue the citation to the correct person, the suspect would not provide much additional information and stated she would take the citation. A citation was issued for littering.