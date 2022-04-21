Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – April 22, 2022

Banquets/Fundraiser

April 20: Southwest Wisconsin Pheasants Forever Chapter, 5 p.m., Banfield’s Swiss Haus, 273 N. Hollow Rd., Cuba City, call Bruce Kroll, 608-642-2409.

April 21 : Fond du Lac County Pheasants Forever Chapter 582, 5:30 p.m., K.C. Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave., 920-579-4512.

April 21: Wisconsin Wildlife Federation District No. 1 banquet, 5 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, 300 Marina Dr., Superior, Bill Hilgers, 715-376-2116.

May 17: Darboy Ducks Unlimited Chapter, 5:30pm, free beer & soda, Starlite Club, Hwys 55 & JJ, Kaukauna, 920-470-1722, tickets also at www.widucks.org.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

June 13-17: The No Name Gang Wisconsin youth trapping camp, Wichman Farms, Marion, Steven O’Mary, 715 927-0204.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to

5 p.m., Mon., Tuesday, & Wednesdays.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday.

Hartford Conservation & Gun Club: Sunday, July 31,registration 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hartford Conservation & Gun Club, 6000 Hwy. 60 East, Hartford, call Bradlee Koch, 262-224-4545.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: Open 3-D shoots April 23-24, Aug. 27-28. July 23-24, traditional only 3-D shoot. All shoots Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,

715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Northwoods Archers: 3-D 25- and 50-target shoots at the clubhouse, June 25-26 and Aug. 20-21, shooting 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays for both events, N2314 Pirus Drive, Withee.

Oakland Conservation Club: 10-week outdoor archery league will begin July 8.

Call 608-444-3885.

Outagamie Conservation Club, Inc: Archery shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. Next 20-target 3-D shoots, May 7 and June 25, both shoots run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Ozaukee County Fish and Game: Sporting clays shoots, May 1, and May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Doug Klinski, 262-247-5913.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Couples league (Saturdays, TBD); summer leagues, outdoor mixed tip league (contact club); indoor spot league, call Ron Hoppe, 715-573-9212; April 20, annual meeting; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com. Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

West Allis Bowmen: Multiple events all summer. Tuesday night outdoor 3-D league begins April 19 and runs for eight weeks. 5 p.m. each night. Thursday night outdoor target league, runs 11 weeks with practice nights in late April, starts early May, 5 p.m. Gary Brown Memorial 3-D Shoot, May 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events at 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call club house and leave message, 262-835-4714, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. Call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

AUG. 19-21: Ashland Civic Center

SEPT. 9 & 10: Shell Lake Arts Center

SEPT. 30 & OCT. 1: Iron River Community Center

April 22-24: Ashland Gun & Knife Show, Ashland Civic Center, Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 715-372-4654 for more info.

May 6-7: Gun show at the Slice Ice Arena, 1632 4th Ave. West, Monroe, Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission $5 (under 12 no charge), call 608 426-0113.

July 31: Northwoods Wildlife and Wetland Club’s 30th annual gun show, Manitowish Waters Community Center (airport), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., two buildings with tables, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

SPECIAL EVENTS

May 6-7: Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener, hosted by town of Shell Lake, Kaitlin Hanson, 715-635-9696, or kaitlin@washburncounty.org.

June 4: Wisconsin Trappers District 9 rendezvous, 8 a.m., vendors, Reedsburg Outdoor Club, 217 Clark Street, Reedsburg, Dennis Knuth, 608-495-2752.

June 10-11: Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2 rendezvous, June 10, 12-7 p.m. and June 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Auburn Community Park, no charge, call

Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

July 9: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service outdoor day with more than 35 exhibitors and experts from federal, state and local agencies, as well as local businesses and environmental clubs. Kids will have the opportunity to go fishing, shoot a bow/BB gun, paddle a kayak or canoe, cast a fly rod, touch a fish, learn how to identify furs/fish/birds, play games and much more, all in one day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pettibone Park, La Crosse, contact Heidi Keuler, 608-783-8417.

July 23: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32/64 Mountain, call Steven O’Mary,

715-927-0204.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Badger Fly Fishers: Fourth Monday of each month through May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. Call Bob Harrison,

608-233-7480.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek,

608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info, call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Lyle Peshkar,

920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info, call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser,

920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt,

920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz,

414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House,

Oshkosh. For info, call Betty Brochert,

920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to public. Call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club,: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m. Call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.