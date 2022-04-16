Outdoor News Radio – April 16, 2022: An eye on open-water fishing

Wild turkey hunting and stream trout seasons are underway in Minnesota! Other topics include Editor Tim Spielman’s pending arrival of puppies, plus he and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein discuss growing avian flu numbers in Minnesota, maple syrup season, and a crazy story from Wisconsin involving a deer that gored a hunter. Ruth Hoefs, the 2022 Outdoor News Person of the Year, then visits for a segment, followed by Tony Roach, who shares some early open-water season fishing tactics and reminds listeners about the Outdoor News and Rapala April Showers Rain Suit Giveaway Contest, which is now underway. Tim Lesmeister wraps up the show with Rob breaking down the primary battle facing a couple of state senators in north-central Minnesota, plus some more thoughts on the governor’s fishing opener.