Bill on hunts for farm-raised bovids vetoed

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday that would have allowed hunting ranches to raise bovids. That’s a term for cloven-hoofed mammals, including bison, buffalo, sheep, goats and antelopes.

Republicans who introduced the bill argued that many such animals are already being raised on Wisconsin game farms.

Evers said in his veto message that he objects to the increasing the number of non-native species that can be raised and hunted in captivity. He added that he supports fair-chase hunting.