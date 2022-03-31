Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – April 1, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

APril 2: Pheasants Forever Chapter 630 banquet at 4:30 p.m. Bellamauro Social Hall, Reynoldsville. For info, 814-328-5159.

April 2: 2022 RMEF Renovo banquet, Sportsman’s Hotel, Renovo. Doors open 3 p.m. For info, call Janie May 814-647-5401.

APRIL 2: Northeastern Pa. Friends of NRA banquet at 3:30 at Genetti Manor, Dickson City. For more, call 570-947-8024.

april 9: 2022 RMEF Clarion County banquet, Antler Club, Lucinda. Doors open 3 pm. Call Engene Lander 814-226-6474.

April 9: Whitetails Unlimited, Berks County chapter, will hold a whitetails night out at 4 p.m., Beltzner Hall, Kutztown. For more, call 610-413-7306.

april 16: Whitetails Unlimited Yellow Creek Chapter Freedom Dinner at 5 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Resort, Blairsville. Call 724-549-3721.

APRIL 23: Whitetails Unlimited NEPA Chapter banquet/fundraiser 4:30 p.m. Triton Hose Co., Tunkhannock. www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

April 23: Pennsylvania State Fox & Coyote Hunters Inc., banquet at 4 p.m. at American Legion, Wyalusing. For info, call Dick Bednarczyk 570-586-9270.

MAY 14: Endless Mountains Chapter, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, annual conservation banquet at 3:30 p.m. at Shadowbrook Resort, Tunkhannock. For more info, call Mike or Erin 570-204-2688.

SHOWS

April 2: PA Trappers Association District 8, seventh annual Spring Sportsman’s Show, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Blain Picnic Grounds. For more info, call George, 717-732-8099 or Terry Swartz, 717-536-3733.

June 16-18: PA Trappers Association will holds its 85 rendezvous at Romanos 4-H Center, Honey Brook. For more info, call Steve Senn 610-637-5775 or ssenn@comcast.net.

Archery/ShootS

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: Shoots April 24, May 22, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7&28, Sept. 18 at club in Elizabeth. Call 412-716-3292.

Popodickon Bowman: Shoots 3rd Sunday March to August 7-noon in Boyertown. Call 610-972-7474.

St. Clair Trap & Field Club, Johnstown: 3D shoots 7-3, April 24, May 22, June 19, July 17, Aug. 28, Sept. 25. Night shoot dusk to midnight Aug. 27. Call 814-619-5729.

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info. Every Friday trap shoot, 6:30-10 p.m. Now through Sept. Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243. Every Tuesday Open Trap.

Falls Township Rifle and Pistol Association: 354 Newbold Road, Fairless Hills.

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots: For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492. Third Saturday of every month 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. through September.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Limerick Bowmen: 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville. For more info, call 610-287-8850. Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club: 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versailles. 7 a.m. -noon Sundays.

New Milford Rifle and Pistol Club: All day shoot May 7 (NEPA Metal Madness) at 7:30 a.m. at the club in Hallstead. For more, 570-396-8798.

Rainbow Bowmen Archery Club: Traditional shoot May 27-29, club grounds, Franklin, 8 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more, call 814-374-4759.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For more info, call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

Saltsburg Sportsman’s Club: 3-D shoots Sundays, April 3, May 1, June 5&19, July 3&17, Aug. 7&21, Sept. 4. Register 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info, 724-639-0360.

South Birdsboro Archery Rod and Gun Club, third Sunday of each month 7 a.m. to noon, April through August, For more, call 610-582-5026.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. For more info, call 570-345-6254. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc.: first Sunday of each month at Fairless Hills, 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more, 215-630-1001.

Meetings

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Thirrd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

SPECIAL EVENTS

April 9: Spring Rod & Gun Club will hold Women on Target NRA instructional firearms clinic 8-2. For more, call Mary Ann Birchard 814-490-4166 or birchard4570@gmail.com.

April 24: Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby from 1-4 at Port Matilda Community Park. Open to youth up to 15 years old. For more, George Jackson 814-692-4890 or John Jackson 814-404-3029.

MAY 28: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club flea market from 8-3. Call 570-854-9189.

June 4: York Area Sportsmen for Youth Field Day at 8 a.m. at Izaak Walton League, York. For more call, N. Larry Myers 717-235-1106.

Aug. 6: Lehigh Valley JAKES Youth Field Day at 8 a.m., Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club, New Tripoli. For youths 8-16. For more info, weav1262@ptd,net, 610-509-5191 or visit Ontelaunee.org.