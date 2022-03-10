Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – March 11, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

MARCH 10: WTU Howard/Suamico Optimist Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, Green Bay. Call Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390.

March 10: Sheboygan Ducks Unlimited 50th anniversary banquet, Pine Hills Country Club, 4914 Superior Ave., Sheboygan, 5:30 p.m., Mark Taubenheim, 920 207-3361.

MARCH 12: WYU De Forest Area Chapter banquet, Waunakee. Call Brian 608-345-8409.

March 12 : Delta Waterfowl Foundation Wisconsin River Valley Chapter, 5 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, East 3237 Hwy. 29, Marathon City, Ryan Billo, 414-405-7428.

March 12: God’s Country Muskie Chapter of Muskies, Inc., 40th annual banquet, 6 p.m., Onalaska American Legion Hall, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska.

March 14: WTU Barneveld Area Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5:30 p.m., Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 County Road HHH, Ridgeway, Tracey Alvey, 608 712-3757.

MARCH 17: WTU Muskego Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Muskego Lakes Country Club. Call Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

March 17: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Green Bay Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Rock Gardens Supper Club, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay, Bruce Urben, 920-822-2495.

March 17: Whitetails Unlimited Reedsburg Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Resort, 2501 River Road, Wisconsin Dells, call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

March 19: Pheasants Forever Ozaukee / Washington County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 350 East Seven Hills Road, Port Washington, Diane Weaver, 414-870-1052.

MARCH 19: WTU Buck Trail Archers Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Buck Trail Archery Club, Burlington. Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

MARCH 19: Pheasants Forever 0590 banquet, Laack’s Tavern & Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call Jeff at 920 918-1079.

March 19: WTU Melrose/North Bend Chapter, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 439, 303 Washington Street, Melrose, 608-790-7077

March 19: NWTF, Monroe County Longspurs, 5 p.m., Sparta American Legion, Sparta, Steve Lopez, 608 487-0725.

MARCH 22: WTU North Central Cabin Fever Classic banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. Call Jim Richardson, 715 218-4716.

MARCH 25: WTU Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. Call WTU headquarters, 800-274-5471.

MARCH 25: Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Golf Course. Call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

MARCH 25: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel. Call WTU headquarters, 800 274-5471.

March 26: NWTF Puchyan Longbeards Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Royal Ridges, 258 Moraine Dr, Ripon, Jim Werch, 920 229-1562.

March 26: Iowa County Pheasants Forever, 4p.m., Dodger Bowl Lanes, 321 King Street, Dodgeville, Andrea Joo, 608 574-2092.

March 26: WTU Metro Area Chapter 30th annual banquet, St. Croix Event Center, 5880 Omaha Ave. North, Oak Park Heights, Minn., 5 p.m., call Lindell Blanchette, 651-774-4590 after 5 p.m.

March 26: Winnebagoland Musky Club, 5:30 p.m., Fond du Lac American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave, Scott Klapperich, call 920-948-2283.

MARCH 30: WTU Coulee Country Chapter banquet, Westby. Call Jim 608 689-2234.

April 1: NWTF Southern Lakes Chapter, Monte Carlo Room, 720 North Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m., David Fladten, (262) 903-1472.

april 2: WTU Durand Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club. Call Heather Steele-Pronschinske, 715 672-4702.

April 2: Stockbridge Harbor Fishing Club banquet, 5:30 p.m., drawing at 8 p.m., Stockbridge Harbor Bar, 1919 West Lake St, Stockbridge, call Dennis Cook, 920-968-9175.

April 5: WTU Beaver Dam Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. Call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

APRIL 7: WTU Merrill Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, Merrill. Call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

April 7: WTU Cedar Springs Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cottonwood Sports Bar, 4716 Green River Road, Fennimore, Jen Borzick, 608-485-1260.

April 9: 44th annual awards for the Headwaters Chapter of Muskies, Inc., Whitetail Inn, St. Germain, call Joe Koschnik, 715-542-2366.

April 9: 41st annual Crex Meadows Chapter of DU banquet, 5 p.m., Hummer’s Rendezvous, Grantsburg, call Scott Johnson, 715-431-0362.

April 12: WTU Oregon/Northwest Rock County banquet, 5:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington Street, Janesville, call Allison Rauscher, 608-333-5931.

April 12: WTU Spencer Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. Call Vic Stini, 715 650-8057.

April 12:WTU Spencer Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. Call Vic Stini, 715 650-8057.

April 13: Pheasants Forever Racine County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring Street, Racine, call 262-903-8572.

APRIL 16: WTU Burnett County Chapter Sportsmen’s Night Out, 5 p.m., T-DAWGS-CREX Convention Center, Grantsburg. Call Ellen Chell, 715 417-0923.

April 16: WTU Wisconsin Packerland Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, 800-274-5471, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APril 16: WTU Burnett County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Crex Convention Center (TDawg’s) 429 Hwy. 70, Grantsburg, Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

April 20: Southwest Wisconsin Pheasants Forever Chapter, 5 p.m., Banfield’s Swiss Haus, 273 N. Hollow Rd., Cuba City, call Bruce Kroll, 608-642-2409.

april 23: WTU Wisconsin Great Northern Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Barker’s Island Inn, Superior, 800 274-5471.

april 23: WTU Wisconsin Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village, Kohler. Call WTU headquarters, 800-274-5471.

April 26: WTU Manitowoc Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Silver Valley Supper Club, Manitowoc. Call Tanner Brey, 920 323-7593.

April 27: WTU South Wayne Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, 1417 Mansion Drive, Monroe, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

April 28: RMEF Yellow River Basin Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., RiversEdge Golf, Marshfield, call Donna Jones, 715-687-2264,

April 29: WTU Wisconsin North Spring life member banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. Call Jay Newton, 920 960-9594.

April 29: New Richmond-Somerset Trap Team Shoot for the Moon banquet, 5-9 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 464 County Road VV, Somerset, call 612-209-0197/

May 5: Lakeshore Ducks Unlimited, 5:30 p.m., City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall, 3627 County Rd CR, Manitowoc, Zack Maule, 920 242-9259. www.ducks.org.

May 6: WTU Fond du Lac Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Fond du Lac. Call Jay Newton, 920-960-9597.

May 6: WTU Fond du Lac County Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 625 W. Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac, Jay Newtown, 920-960-9594.

May 12: Gateway Gobblers-Kettle Moraine Chapter of NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy. 45, Kewaskum. Call Pamela May, 262 707-1312.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

June 13-17: The No Name Gang Wisconsin youth trapping camp, Wichman Farms, Marion, Steven O’Mary, 715 927-0204.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Jan: 3D Leagues, 5:30, Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday.

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to5 p.m., Mon., Tuesday, & Weds.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fri.

Jan. 6: Women’s League, 12 weeks.

Jan. 7: Regular Indoor Spot League Night, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., 12 weeks.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: Open 3-D shoots March 26-27, April 23-24, Aug. 27-28. July 23-24, traditional only 3-D shoot. All shoots Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club, Inc: Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. Call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Oakland Conservation Club: 10-week outdoor archery league will begin July 8. Call 608-444-3885.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: Shooting event Feb. 11-12. Friday, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr, Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

TOURNAMENTS/contest

April 2: Sporting clays shoot, J&H Game Farm, W8925 Lower Road, Navarino, Carl Gierke, 920-986-3272.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. Call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

APRIL 1 & 2, SEPT. 9 & 10: Shell Lake Arts Center

AUG. 19-21: Ashland Civic Center

SEPT. 30 & OCT. 1: Iron River Community Center

March 11-12: Wisconsin Decoy and Sporting Collectible Show, Hilton Garden Inn, 1355 West 20th Ave., Oshkosh, 920-966-1300.

MARCH 11-13: Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic, Friday 1-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Park, Shakopee, www.mndeerclassic.com, Eric, 612-723-7423, eric@outdoornews.com.

Loyal Lions Club Gun Show: March 18-19, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. Call Michael Conard,

920-255-6012.

Wisconsin Sport Show: March 18-20, Chippewa Valley Expo Center. Call Lisa Gill at 715-579-7127 for info.

Badger Knife Show: March 25-27, Holiday Inn Express, Janesville. Call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

Arrowhead Home & Builders Show: March 30, April 3, Wednesday& Thursday 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DECC , Duluth. Call Chris Navratil. 952-431-9630.

Ashland Gun & Knife Show: April 22-24, Ashland Civic Center, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Ray at 715-372-4654 for more info.

SPECIAL EVENTS

April 9: Dodge County Sporting Conservation Alliance sportsmen’s rummage sale, All things hunting, fishing, trapping, Beaver Dam American Legion Hall, 300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., call Harold Drake, 920-344-6443.

June 10-11: Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2 rendezvous, June 10, 12-7p.m. and June 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Auburn Community Park, no charge, call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

July 23: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32/64 Mountain, call Steven O’Mary,

715-927-0204.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Badger Fly Fishers: Fourth Monday of each month through May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. Call Bob Harrison,

608-233-7480.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info, call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday & Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first & third Tuesday of month, speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where of next meeting call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt,

920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesdayof every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For info, call Betty Brochert,

920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to public. Call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club,: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m. Call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.