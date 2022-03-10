Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – March 11, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

MARCH 11: Dakota Strutters, 6:00 p.m., Horse & Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Tamara Barum at 612-282-5100.

March 12: Wabasha County Pheasants Forever 5:00 p.m., Lake City Sportsmans Club, Lake City. For more info call Dan Meincke at 651-345-4116.

March 12: McLeod County Pheasants Forever 4:00 p.m., McLeod County Fairgrounds. For more info call Dr. Virgil Voigt at 320-583-0979.

March 12: Returning Our Youth Outdoors Inc., 5:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m., The Caboose, Tracy. For more info call Trent Fischer, 507-676-1242.

MARch 12: WTU Twin Cities Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

MARCH 17: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5:00 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Jordan Milan 651-270-3813.

March 18: Ruffed Grouse Society Rum River Chapter, 5:00 p.m., Braham Event Center, Braham. For more info call James Govednik, 612-282-2349.

MARCH 19: Let’s Go Fishing, 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

MARCH 19: TIP Itasca County Banquet, 5:00 p.m., Timberlake Lodge, Grand Rapids. For more info call Pete Sahr, 218-259-9067.

MARch 19: WTU Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

MARch 19: PF Rum River Chapter 19 is having their banquet at Mr. Jims in Foley. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call Bernie Peterson a 320-761-3651 for more info.

March 19: Wright County Chapter 95 Pheasants Forever, 5:30 p.m., Monticello Community Center, Monticello. For more info call Eric, 763-807-8191.

MARch 19: Brown County Pheasants Forever is holding it’s banquet at New Ulm Event Center. Doors at 4:30. Call Tim Kraskey at 612-298-0909 for more info.

MARCH 25: Pelican Rapids Ducks Unlimited, Doors open at 5:00 p.m. VFW, Pelican Rapids. For more info call William David Januszewski 218-329-2373.

MARCH 25: RMEF, 5:00 p.m., Corral Saloon & Eatery, Nelson. For more info call Chris Klimek 320-815-2381.

MARCH 25-26: Wild Sheep Foundation – Midwest Chapter, Minnetonka Marriot SW. For more info call Patti Murry, 507-645-8811.

MARCH 26: Tri-County Pheasants Forever, Rochester International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Jon Leighton at 507-951-4887.

MARCH 26: Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, 5:00 p.m. Social, 6:00 p.m. Dinner., VFW Post #612, Fergus Falls. For more info call Mark Stortroen, 218-731-6315.

MARCH 26: South Western Prairie Outdoors Club, 5:00 p.m., Wood Lake Community Center, Wood Lake. For more info call Keith Mueller, 507-829-6659.

MARCH 26: MDHA – Sherburne County Swampbucks Chapter, Doors open at 4:30 p.m., The Buff – Banquet Market Place, Big Lake. For more info call Larry Gerwing at 612-486-9836.

March 26: Marsh Madness Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with dinner at 7:00 p.m., St. Michael Community Center, St. Michael, For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.

MARch 26: White Tails Unlimited Metro Area Chapter 30th year, Doors open at 5:00 pm., St. Croix Event Center, Oak Park Heights. For more info call Lindell Blanchette, 651-774-4590 after 5pm.

MARch 26: WTU Minnesota South Central Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

MARch 26: TALL PINE TOMS NWTF is having a banquet at the American Legion in Park Rapids. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call Armin Hawkins at 218-732-5182 for more info.

MARch 26: DU is holding their annul banquet at Community Hall downtown Sherburn. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call Doug Hartke at 507-236-1700 for more info.

MARch 26: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Chapter, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

MARCH 26: East Medicine Pheasants Forever, Doors open at 4:45 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Jake Bollman, 701-388-9476.

MARCH 28: 19th Annual Pheasants Forever Banquet. Social hour-5:00 p.m. Dinner-6:30 p.m., American Legion, St. James. For more info call Dennis Malmgren, 507-375-8128.

March 31: Buelm-Turn In Poachers (TIP), Inc.,Doors open at 5:00 p.m. TIP Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Event Center, Foley.

APRIL 1 & 2: SCI Lake Superior Chapter, Grand Casino, Hinckley. For more info visit www.sci-lakesuperior.org

April 2: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter, 5 pm AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

APRIL 2: WTU Bluff Country Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International Event Center. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

APRIL 8: Minnesota Pheasants, Inc., Doors open at 5 p.m. dinner at 7 p.m. Kato Ballroom, Mankato. For more info email contact@mnpheasants.com

April 9: So. Central MN Gobblers-NWTF, 5:30 p.m. social, 7:30 p.m. meal., Best Western, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke at 507-238-4959.

April 9: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter, 5 pm Moose Lodge in Abudette. Contact Scott Frisinger for more info at 218-395-0408.

APRIL 23: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clair Nelson Community Center, Finland. For more info call Dick Krech Jr., 218-226-8177.

April 30: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter is holding their banquet at the Holiday Inn at 5 pm. Contact Ray Priem at 218-849-1230 for more info.

MAY 7: Pine County PF – East Central Spurs, 12:00 p.m., Wings North, Pine City. For more info call Kenny Reed, 612-759-4709.

MAy 7: Northern Tough Tom’s NWTF, 6:00 p.m., Braham Moose Lodge, Braham. For more info call Kevin Lindberg at 612-390-0159.

MAY 21: Osakis Lake Association, Spring Event, Community Center, Osakis. For more info call Doug Schmidt, 320-760-5424.

Shows

March. 11-13: Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic, Fri. 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee. For more info contact Eric Meyer, 612-723-7423, email: eric@outdoornews.com or visit www.mndeerclassic.com

March 11-13: National Pheasant Fest, Fri. 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska. For more info visit www.pheasantfest.org

MARCH 12-13: Wells Rifle & Pistol Association, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., USC Schools, Wells. For more info call Donn Browne, 507-995-1153.

March 12-13: Wells Sportsman Show, Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 8-4. U.S.C. Public School in Wells. Sponsored by Wells Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Call 507-995-1153 for more info.

March 18-20: Wisconsin Sport Show at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. Call Lisa Gill at 715-579-7127 for info.

MARCH 19: 16th Annual Rudy Zwieg Decoy Show & Sportsman Show. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Runestone Community Center, Douglas County. Fair Grounds, Alexandria. For more info call Barby, 320-266-5129.

MARch 30 – April 3: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thur. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., & Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

APRIL 3: Minnesota Sporting Collectibles LLC is having a show at Medina Entertainment Center. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Dale Eggert at 612-272-0536 for more details.

APRIL 22-24: Ashland 3 Day Gun & Knife Show, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 pm., Ashland Civic Center.

Education/Seminar

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

MARCH 27: 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

April 30: 10:00 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall

May 1: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy

June 25: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

June 26: 10:00 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

July 23: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

July 23: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet

Aug. 6: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

Aug. 7: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

SEPT. 10: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Minnesota Steelheader Fishing Migratory Trout & Salmon on Minnesota’s North Shore: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Summit Brewing Co Tap Room. For more info call Davin Brandt, 651-429-4332.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Apr. 7: Matt Klug (Guide and Educator)

May 5: Joel Nelson (Angler, Writer, Outdoor Enthusiast)

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron

SPECIAL EVENTS

april 29 & 30: 1st Annual Big Stone Lake Area Chamber Mega Bucks Walleye Tournament, Big Stone Lake. For more info call 605-881-8971 or visit www.artiesbait.com

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Straight River Archery Club: Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. Jan.15-16. Feb.19-20. March 19-20 For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Meetings

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information

go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club: every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.