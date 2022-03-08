Remington, CCI, Speer, Federal pledge support to Ukraine with ammo donation, online fundraising

(Photo courtesy of Federal Ammunition)

Anoka, Minnesota — To provide additional support for Ukraine during the current crisis, Remington, CCI, Speer and Federal Ammunition will be donating one-million rounds of total ammo to the Ukraine Armed Forces.

There will also be special edition T-shirts pledging all profits from the sale to refugees in the war-torn country. The shirts will supplement the company’s donation and maintain awareness of the need for global support of Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine has displaced millions of citizens and exposed average people to the horrors of war,” said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Remington, CCI, Speer and Federal Ammunition. “Supporting the relief effort is a crucial element of the global response and we are proud to do our part. It underscores how critical the Second Amendment is in America and highlights the importance of the ability of American Manufacturers to supply our allies with ammunition. We have long supported Ukrainian armed forces and we will continue to do so in this global cause to unite for democracy.”

Ukraine’s military has been a customer of Federal, CCI and Speer for years and this donation is meant to meet the call for more ammunition.

Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts sold on www.remington.com and www.federalpremium.com will go to Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through the Global Giving organization Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund – GlobalGiving.