Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 4, 2022

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

A wildlife officer performs many duties, including interacting with future leaders in natural resources and agriculture. State wildlife officer Brian Motsinger, assigned to Union County, recently participated in a FFA interview panel for next year’s officers. Officer Motsinger was very impressed with the students, especially their knowledge and ability to lead. He offered the young students some leadership advice, which was very well received.

State wildlife officer Tony Zerkle, assigned to Fairfield County, received a wildlife violation report from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies responded to a hunting without permission call when the landowner advised he observed lights being shined into treetops on his property at 11 p.m. They contacted a man at his vehicle in possession of a firearm, a hound dog, and a spotlight who admitted he was on the reported property. Officer Zerkle later contacted the man and informed him that he was observed shining a light into the treetops. The man admitted he was looking for raccoons. The suspect was issued a citation and found guilty in Fairfield County Municipal Court. He paid fines and court costs of $215.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In August 2021, state wildlife officer Nathan Cass, assigned to Crawford County, received information about an illegal campsite at Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area in Wyandot County. Officer Cass located the campsite but did not see any campers present. The campers left behind trash and a tent, and chopped down several small trees for firewood. Officer Cass continued to routinely monitor the campsite over the next month, but was unable to locate a suspect. At the end of September, officer Cass was joined by state wildlife officer Brock Williamson, assigned to Seneca County, for one final check before removing the tent and litter. As the officers approached the campsite, they could smell smoke from a fire and see two individuals. The officer contacted the individuals to explain the violation, had them collect their belongings and trash, and return to their vehicles. As officer Cass was communicating the summons over the radio, state wildlife officer Nathan West, assigned to Wyandot County, overheard the call and arrived on the scene. Officer West knew one of the individuals was on probation and contacted his probation officer. The probation officer sent a Wyandot County sheriff’s deputy to administer a drug test to the individual. He refused the test and was arrested for violating his probation. Both individuals were also written a summons for illegally camping on a wildlife area.

While investigating a hunting without permission complaint, state wildlife officer Nathan Robinson, assigned to Van Wert County, and state wildlife officer supervisor Troy Reimund responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the area. The officers located the vehicle and found the driver was uninjured. She had swerved to avoid hitting a white-tailed deer, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a telephone pole. The damage to her vehicle was so significant that she needed to crawl out of the back window to get out of the car. The officers volunteered their patrol vehicle so she could warm up, and they made sure the scene was safe for other drivers until the sheriff’s deputy arrived. They stayed on the scene until the woman’s family arrived, who were appreciative to the officers for helping their granddaughter.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

During the 2021 white-tailed deer hunting season, state wildlife officer Scott Cartwright, assigned to Carroll County, received a complaint from a property owner of an individual hunting without permission. Officer Cartwright responded and after a brief investigation, discovered a hunter who was indeed hunting without permission. The nonresident hunter was charged, found guilty in Carroll County Municipal Court, and ordered to pay $470 in fines and court costs.

While on patrol during white-tailed deer gun hunting week in Ashland County, wildlife officer supervisor Brennan Earick and state wildlife officer Zach Hillman, assigned to Cuyahoga County, received a complaint of multiple individuals hunting deer without wearing the required hunter orange clothing. Upon further investigation, multiple individuals were observed pushing deer through a large field and the hunters were not wearing the proper hunter orange. The officers contacted the hunters as they arrived at their residence. The officers discovered that a doe had been harvested by a hunter in the group and was not tagged. The deer was seized as evidence. Each member of the hunting party was issued a summons for failing to wear the proper hunter orange as required by law. All four individuals were found guilty and each paid $25 fines. The individual who admitted to shooting the doe was issued an additional summons for failing to immediately tag or game check a deer prior to moving the carcass from the place it fell. He paid a $75 fine and the venison was donated to a local food bank.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the 2021 Labor Day Weekend, state wildlife officer Chris Dodge, assigned to Hocking County, was patrolling O’Dowd Wildlife Area. In the morning hours, officer Dodge contacted several individuals in three very muddy trucks as they were attempting to leave the wildlife area. The trucks were a half-mile into the area and were not on a designated roadway. The suspects drove past signs prohibiting vehicles on the previous evening and were stuck and broke down after mudding on the area. The individuals were forced to spend the night in their vehicles until they could get unstuck the following morning. The three drivers were each issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle in a nondesignated area. All were found guilty in Hocking County Municipal Court and ordered to pay a combined $555 in fines and court costs.

State wildlife officer Matt VanCleve, assigned to Pike County, received a complaint from a source who had observed two men jacklighting deer. Officer VanCleve obtained a vehicle description and license plate number, and then interviewed the owner of the vehicle. The owner said that he and his friend used the vehicle’s headlights to illuminate a field and locate a deer. The passenger then fired one shot at a deer from the car. Office VanCleve interviewed the second suspect who stated the same story as the first. Both men stated the deer was not shot, and officer VanCleve found no dead deer in the area. Both men were cited and appeared in a Pike County court. Both defendants pleaded guilty and paid fines and court costs of $430. Both received one year of probation, during which time they are not allowed to hunt.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

While patrolling in Preble County during the spring wild turkey hunting season, state wildlife officer Brad Turner heard a gunshot coming from a property that did not allow permission to hunt. Officer Turner investigated and soon found a truck parked in the woods. Officer Turner waited by the truck for the suspected violator to return. After several hours, a man returned to the truck and was contacted by officer Turner. Officer Turner found that the man was an Indiana resident and did not have an Ohio hunting license or a turkey hunting permit. After further investigation, officer Turner found the man had been hunting turkeys in Ohio since 2005, never buying a license or permit. He had previously harvested several turkeys in Ohio. Officer Turner seized the hunter’s gun as evidence and issued citations for him to appear in Eaton Municipal Court. The violator was found guilty and ordered to pay $421 in fines, the gun was forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, and he received a two-year suspension of his hunting privileges. In accordance with the Wildlife Violator Compact, he also lost hunting privileges in Indiana for two years.

Southwest Ohio wildlife officers, District Manager Rick Rogers, Division of Wildlife Assistant Chief Todd Haines, wildlife management staff, and communications staff recently attended the 23rd Annual Sportsman’s Night Out. This highly anticipated event is held at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church. Sportsmen and women are treated to educational clinics, official deer scoring, taxidermy displays, along with hunting and fishing vendors. Approximately 1,000 hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts attended the event. The Ohio Division of Wildlife also presented during the clinic portion of the event. Dr. Mike Tonkovich and deer biologist Clint McCoy gave an update on chronic wasting disease and the health of Ohio’s deer herd. State wildlife officer Brad Buening presented about foraging for wild mushrooms.