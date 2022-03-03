Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 4, 2022

DISTRICT 1

CO Alex VanWagner checked a body of water in Iron County while working ice fishing activity. While approaching the access site, CO VanWagner observed two subjects fishing near the access site with multiple tip-ups. While walking out to contact the subjects, one of them pulled a line up but there were still seven lines out. The subject who reeled up his line admitted to fishing with four lines and trying to pull the extra one when he saw the CO approaching. A citation was issued for fishing with too many lines.

CO Phil Helminen obtained an arrest warrant on an individual for operating a privately owned cervid facility without a license. CO Helminen located the individual and arrested him on the warrant. The suspect was released on bond and given an appearance date to appear in the Dickinson County Court.

CO Jeffrey Dell received a “be on the lookout” radio call on a vulnerable adult who had left his residence on foot, had been missing for two and half hours, and was not dressed for the single digit weather. CO Dell was able to locate the individual and turned him over to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department who transported him to his residence. The individual appeared to have early onset of frostbite on his hands.

DISTRICT 2

• CO Steve Butzin was out on patrol in Delta County when he encountered an individual in possession of a 6-point buck with a license that had not been validated properly. Further investigation found that two individuals were responsible for taking several bucks in Delta and Menominee counties without licenses over the past several years. In all, one 7-point buck and two 6-point bucks were taken without licenses. Along with these violations, another individual was found to be loaning and borrowing deer licenses to another. Reports have been submitted to the district courts of Delta and Menominee counties. If convicted, the hunters could face restitution of $6,000 and loss of hunting privileges for several years.

CO Andrea Dani met with MSP officers, MSP Emergency Services (ES) Team, and Alger County deputies at a command post in Chatham after Alger County deputies attempted to serve a Transport/Evaluation Order on a subject in Eben Junction. The subject became resistant and after struggling with officers and being tased, was able to get into his house and retrieve a long gun, which he pointed at the deputies. Deputies were able to make distance and retreat without injury. The MSP ES Team arrived and set a perimeter on the suspect’s residence. The subject eventually tried to flee the house on foot and was quickly taken into custody by the ES Team. The subject was turned over to the Alger County Sheriff’s Department and transported to UP Health System-Marquette for evaluation.

DISTRICT 3

CO Dan Liestenfeltz was patrolling Albert Township in Montmorency County when he observed three snowmobiles fail to stop at a signed intersection on a snowmobile trail. CO Liestenfeltz initiated a stop on the snowmobiles. While talking to the operators, it was determined that the lead operator owned all three snowmobiles and not one of them had trail permits. CO Liestenfeltz issued the owner of the snowmobiles a ticket for no trail permit and issued verbal warnings to the other operators.

CO Sidney Collins assisted the DNR Forestry Division (FRD) with a timber trespass in Montmorency County. A logger who had bid on a state land timber cut had gone onto private property and continued cutting. CO Collins and an FRD forest manager were able to settle the issue with the landowner and will follow up with the timber cutter.

DISTRICT 4

CO Josiah Killingbeck contacted a hunter in a blind that had a bait pile in front of the blind. CO Killingbeck observed that the subject had no hunter orange on, and the subject did not have his hunting license with him. CO Killingbeck noticed a gut pile near the blind and asked the subject about his deer season success. The hunter said that he had shot a spike horn on opening day and nothing else. After confirming that the spike horn buck had been shot at this same location, CO Killingbeck asked the subject if he was familiar with APR regulations in Lake County. The hunter said he was not familiar and has not looked at hunting regulations in “years.” CO Killingbeck asked what license the deer was tagged with and the hunter said that he had cut his finger gutting the deer, so his “friend” had to tag the deer with her tag. CO Killingbeck was able to contact the “friend” in another blind on the property that was baited as well. This hunter told CO Killingbeck that the first hunter had shot two deer opening day and that she had to tag both deer with hers, because her “friend” had cut his finger. CO Killingbeck learned that the second hunter had shot a buck as well and had not tagged it for a few days until it was time to take the deer to the processor. The first hunter then tagged the second hunter’s deer with his tag. CO Killingbeck issued citations for the baiting violations and a report is being sent to the Lake County prosecutor for charges of APR and loan/borrow license violations.

CO Kyle Publiski, received a complaint in Manistee County of a subject that found an undersized buck shot on his property. CO Publiski walked the complainant’s property and located a spike buck that had been shot with a bullet right behind the front shoulder. CO Publiski began uncovering a blood trail underneath the snow and followed it back to another property and lost blood. While looking for more blood on the neighboring property, CO Publiski found an old set of boot tracks and followed them to a residence where he also located a bait pile. CO Publiski made contact at that residence and received a full confession from one of the residences at the house. Not only was the buck undersized, but it was also shot over bait with a rifle during muzzleloader season. The suspect said he thought he missed the deer because he found no blood after a short track job. The suspect is being charged with taking a deer by an illegal method.

While checking processors in Mason County, CO Kyle Publiski located a spike buck. After following up with the paperwork, it was determined the buck was taken in Mason County, contrary to the antler point restriction (APR) regulations. CO Publiski contacted the subject who just purchased the property and stated he wanted to shoot a deer on it. CO Publiski asked the subject if he knew if there was an APR in Mason County, the subject stated, “Not really.” CO Publiski asked him what “not really” meant to him, and the subject stated he never really looked to see. CO Publiski charged the subject for taking a buck in violation of the APR law.

CO Josh Reed was patrolling on foot in the Martiny Lake State Game Area (SGA). CO Reed located a sport utility vehicle parked on the edge of the game area and Trans Canada gas company property. CO Reed followed the foot tracks of the hunter through the game area and past no trespassing signs onto the gas company’s property. CO Reed located the hunter well into the private property. CO Reed advised the hunter that he had walked right past no trespassing signs on the way into the property. The hunter advised that he had entered the property in the dark. CO Reed stated that he had seen the hunter parked in the same spot several times and advised he would have seen the signs at some point. The hunter stated that he was upset with the gas company doing work in the game area during deer season, so he decided to hunt on their land in return. The hunter was cited for recreational trespass.

DISTRICT 5

CO Kyle Bader responded to a complaint in Ogemaw County where a private property owner located boot tracks on his property in the snow that were not there the day prior. When he followed the tracks, he located a large area of bloody snow. CO Bader investigated the scene and followed the suspicious tracks across a neighboring property and to a house located on a third property. Upon interviewing the residents, CO Bader learned that a man had killed a deer and trespassed to retrieve it but returned to his home in southern Michigan. CO Bader conducted a phone interview with the man and his father. During the interview, the man said he shot a deer as soon as it crossed the fence onto the property, he had permission to hunt. Then the deer ran back onto the neighbor’s property. The hunter suspected the neighboring landowner wouldn’t grant him permission to get the deer, so he just went and retrieved it. The deer was seized by a local CO and the man is being charged with recreational trespass through the Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

CO Ryan Weakman responded to a RAP complaint in Gladwin County involving a large bait pile. CO Weakman observed two trucks with trailers parked in the area, along with ORV tracks leading back into the woods. The bait pile was reported to be back in the area where the ORV tracks were leading. CO Weakman waited near the trucks for the subjects to return. The first subject returned on an ORV and confessed that he had just put deer bait down. CO Weakman followed the subject back to his hunting location where he located large piles of sugar beets, corn, and carrots. Further investigation revealed the subject’s treestand had no name and address and he was using the ORV in a prohibited area. The subject stated his reason for baiting was because he wasn’t seeing any deer. The hunter was cited for baiting deer in a closed area and operating an ORV in a prohibited area. The hunter was given a warning for having no name and address on his tree stand. After a short wait, the subject’s brother-in-law returned on the second ORV and was subsequently issued a citation for operating an ORV without a helmet and was warned for operating in a prohibited area.

DISTRICT 6

No new reports

DISTRICT 7

While on patrol in Ionia County, CO Jeremy Beavers spotted a vehicle in a wooded area with the driver’s side window down and two people in the front seat. CO Beavers parked and exited his patrol truck to contact the subjects. At that time, the driver started to open the car door. CO Beavers instructed him to remain in the vehicle and keep the door closed. As he approached, he recognized the driver, a subject he wrote at the same location last year for hunting without a license. Once CO Beavers got next to the vehicle, he could see an uncased shotgun between the legs of the driver. The driver of the vehicle was very frustrated upon contact and quickly recognized CO Beavers. CO Beavers asked him what he was doing, and he stated he was getting ready to go hunting and that he was just smoking a cigarette before going. CO Beavers then checked the shotgun and found that it was loaded. Once again, the subject was hunting without a license. Further investigation revealed an active warrant out of Saginaw County. No additional firearms were found and the passenger in the vehicle stated he was not hunting and was just along for the ride. After advising the driver of his warrant, he was ticketed for the violations discovered during contact. After leaving and only driving a few miles, CO Jeremy Beavers spotted another truck parked about 25 yards off the road in an open field. CO Beavers slowed down and saw the driver’s side window of the truck was down and someone in the driver’s seat. Upon contact, a fully loaded uncased .450 rifle was in the subject’s possession. A citation was issued for the loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

CO Sam Schluckbier was patrolling Allegan County when he attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of dumping litter in the state game area. The driver fled and a pursuit ensued for several miles before he crashed into the woods. The driver was able to free the vehicle before he could be apprehended, and the pursuit continued with Allegan Sheriff deputies joining in. The driver failed to surrender even with heavy front-end damage to the vehicle which prevented him from going faster than 45 mph. The pursuit ended when the driver decided to drive off the roadway, through an unoccupied campground, and into Swan Lake. The driver attempted to flee by swimming away from law enforcement officers, but luckily, he was pulled from the water and brought safely to shore. CO Schluckbier lodged him in the Allegan County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding charges.

DISTRICT 8

CO Ed Rice received information of a man in possession of a raccoon. CO Rice responded and questioned the man who stated he kept the raccoon for almost two years in an upstairs bedroom. CO Rice retrieved the raccoon and noted very unsanitary and unlivable conditions. CO Rice issued the man a citation for keeping wildlife without a permit.

DISTRICT 9

COs Justin Muehlhauser and Luke Robare followed up with an individual regarding a bait pile in the city of Burton. CO Muehlhauser had been monitoring the site throughout the season but hadn’t been able to catch the hunter in the field. The CO interviewed the property owner who provided the contact information for the hunter on his property. The COs arrived at the residence and interviewed the subject. The subject stated that he shot an 8-point at the location back in October. The COs questioned if that deer was shot at the bait site and the subject admitted to shooting the deer over bait. The COs questioned if any other deer were shot at the location, but the subject remained adamant that he did not take any other deer. However, he was unable to provide any of his unused tags for inspection. The subject stated that he took the 8-point antlers to a local taxidermist, and they were still there. The COs seized the antlers from the taxidermist. While talking to the owner of the business, he stated that the subject was bragging about shooting six deer when he dropped off the antlers. This of course piqued the COs’ curiosity. The COs then conducted a check at the local processor where the subject admitted to taking his deer. The COs found seven deer which were all dropped off by the subject. The COs then set out to reinterview the subject. The subject ultimately admitted to shooting all seven deer. All were taken over bait, three were tagged using someone else’s tag and six out of the seven deer were antlered. The COs seized the subject’s crossbow and approximately 150 pounds of meat were seized and donated to a local church. A case report will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

Sgt. Jason Becker responded to a RAP complaint of a subject who had multiple illegal treestands and bait in the Holly Recreation Area. After checking several baited locations and seven illegal stands on state land, Sgt. Becker followed illegal ORV tracks to a blind that had a large amount of sugar beets, carrots, and a mineral block as bait. Sgt. Becker contacted the hunter in the blind who was hunting with a muzzleloader over the bait. The subject exited the blind without any hunter orange. The subject admitted that all the illegal stands and the bait belonged to him. He also advised that he used his ORV on state land to place them. The subject was issued citations for hunting over bait and failing to wear hunter orange.

CO Joseph Deppen got the data back from a cell phone search warrant of a suspected deer poaching case. Multiple charges are being sought for at least three illegal bucks taken during the 2021 hunting season. The suspect is facing charges of baiting, fail to tag, improper transport, over-limit of bucks, and recreational trespass.