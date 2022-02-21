Catching Dreams on the water for Harry

We all arrived at the Safe Harbor Marina launch ramp to meet up with Capt. Ned Librock with Catching Dreams Charters at 9 a.m. Not too early, but not too late. I came along to take some photos and help Ned with the fishing. Harrison Hazlett, 8, was companied by his mom Dayna of Olcott and Grandmother Diane Silvis of Lockport. We were going to be trying our luck for walleyes.

For young cancer patients like “Harry,” fishing is a recognized therapy that is allowing him to deal with the possible psychosocial effects quite often associated with the cancer battle. Kids with cancer can often be isolated from other kids their own age. At the same time, fishing offers some physical benefits as well. It gets them out of the house, outdoors, and reeling in fish is a welcome physical activity, the more the merrier.

Young Harry is currently being treated at Roswell Park for Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, which returned in 2021 after he was cancer-free for a year. He recently had an open sternotomy surgery that “cherry picked” 8 nodules from his body. He was taking a chemo pill every day for 21 days, 7 days off, to keep them from coming back. Three of those nodules were cancerous.

Capt. Librock of Pendleton and his non-profit organization Catching Dreams Charters, Inc. certainly found a niche when it comes to kids and fishing. Six years ago, he was introduced to the Courage of Carly Fund (founded by Carly Collard Cottone, who wanted to make a difference for other young cancer patients) through Roswell after talking with Catholic Health Care Services. Librock decided to form Catching Dreams Charters, a 501(c)(3) non-profit group that would focus on kids and young adults that suffer from cancer or blood disorders.

“We have been working closely with the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the P.U.N.T. Foundation with former Buffalo Bills kicker Brian Moorman,” says Librock. P.U.N.T. stands for Perseverance-Understanding-Need-Teamwork and some refer to the group as the Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

“The roster of kids keeps growing, says Librock. “The good news is that the survival rates for many of these kids has been very good and more and more we have kids who want to go fishing. This year in 2022 we are planning on taking over 70 trips on the water with impacted families. It’s time to expand across the state.”

Librock has grown his team of licensed charter captains to assist in taking the kids with cancer and their families fishing in the Buffalo-Niagara area. The cancer patients who have benefitted in the past range from 3 to 21 years of age, with an average age of 8 years old. Roughly 65 percent are male, and 35 percent are female. They are White, Black, Asian, Indian, Latino – cancer doesn’t discriminate.

“Catching dreams for Harry is just that,” said Dayna Hazlett, Harry’s mom. “For a child who has cancer you literally will do anything to make them happy and smile and forget about the horrors of cancer; getting poked a million times and feeling sick and tired. Ned can give Harry something that I cannot and that’s the guarantee that he will catch a big one and have a nice boat ride out on the beautiful water.”

One this day fishing out of Buffalo Harbor in August, the trio climbed on Librock’s boat, representing three generations of a family sharing a positive experience together. They made the executive decision to head out into a big and beautiful Lake Erie for the first time and the young boy is clearly excited. Waves are minimal which is another benefit and enters into their final decision.

“Catching big fish is my favorite thing,” said Harry. “I like being on the boat with Capt. Ned. This is my third time out fishing with him.”

Librock immediately contacts a couple of his “helpers” who are already out walleye fishing. They are catching fish and he heads to designated coordinates. He rigs the rods with bottom bouncers and worm harnesses. Before he can get all the rods in the water, the first fish of the day hits and the Newfane Elementary Second Grader (now in Third Grade) is cranking the reel to get the fish to the boat. He has his first walleye of the day and Librock turns on the livewell to keep the fish fresh. In just a couple hours of action, he adds 5 more walleyes to the livewell, tosses back a couple undersized fish, loses several others, and battles 2 or 3 sheepshead in the process. It is a fun morning for Harry, Ned, Dayna, and Diane. The focus is on catching fish for Harry, turning his wishing into fishing.

Young Harry loves fishing. Quite often you will find him fishing in Olcott Harbor, Wilson-Tuscarora State Park, and other local venues. It doesn’t matter what kind of fish. “Fishing helps his anxiety,” says his mother. “It’s something he looks forward to. It’s something he can do sitting or standing, and he loves the fact that there is a certain mystery involved – he never knows what he is going to catch. It gives him something else to think about.” Life has dealt him an unfair hand, but he is making the best of it.

Harry is on call should any of Ned’s trips cancel, although that doesn’t happen very often. Last year, even with Covid, there was only one cancellation. Harry is ready to go on short notice.

“It’s more than just a fishing trip,” says Dayna. “Ned is teaching Harry how to fish, too.” He takes the time to share his knowledge. Harry loves looking at the electronics on the boat to see where the fish are.

“We’ve finally put some science behind our Catching Dreams program,” says Librock. “There has been a program review and subsequent medical article written after a survey conducted of past participants in the program. Fishing is a proven therapy that can help them handle socialization issues and deal with depression. We are getting the kids outdoors and putting them in a good mood. We hope this is a precursor to the clinical study.” Fishing or angling therapy is more than anecdotal – it works!

As Harry’s day concludes in Buffalo Harbor, he doesn’t ask for one more cast. “One more fish please,” he says.” It’s tough to deny such a request and two minutes later he is reeling in a sheepshead, catching his dreams in the process.

If you are a licensed skipper and you would like to find out more about the program, give Ned a call at 716-870-5326. Check out the “Catching Dreams” website at https://www.catchingdreamscharters.org/.

