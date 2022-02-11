Wintertime walks

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

I love walking in the woods just about any time of year but, late winter is an especially fun time for me. Usually, there is snow on the ground and, from the tracks I see, it’s easy to determine what kind of wildlife has been out and about. The tracks of deer, rabbits, turkey, fox, and coyotes are easy to discern, and it’s fun to follow them to see where they’ve been or where they go.

If the snow is deep I strap on a pair of snowshoes, head to a friend’s farm, and begin my woodland treck. Admittedly, due to two new knees, my walks are far shorter than they have been in the past but, I still like to go.

For native Americans, snowshoes were an absolute necessity for navigating northern fields and forests and, as a result, different styles were utilized. Mine are made in the traditional way using ash and rawhide with leather bindings, but modern ones are made of aluminum frames and manmade webbing. I prefer the traditional type.

Snowshoe shapes were designed to reflect primitive regional diversity and for their ability to function in the local terrain. For example, Bearpaw shoes, which are oval-shaped with no tail, are the preferred design for those working in thick woods such as lumberjacks and for those who tap maple trees.

Huron or Michigan style snowshoes like mine, are typically teardrop shaped with an upturned toe and narrow tail. They are the preferred design when used on trails or open woods. The tail acts as a rudder to keep the shoes tracking forward to lessen fatigue.

For traversing wide-open areas covered with deep powder snow, the Pickerel, also called the Alaskan or Cross country models are favorites. These long, narrow shoes track well over open terrain where underbrush is minimal.

Not as popular with snowshoers, the Ojibwa or Chippewa type of shoes are easily identifiable because of their upturned toe and pointed tips. These shoes are most useful when walking through brushy areas with rolling terrain.

For anyone thinking of buying a pair of snowshoes, there are a few things to consider. First, there are areas and places throughout the state that will rent snowshoes so, it might be a good idea to try snowshoing first before buying a pair.

If you do decide to buy your own snowshoes be sure to get a pair that is right for your weight and for the terrain where you expect to use them. Just like everything else, one size doesn’t fit all. Light, fluffy snow is the most difficult for beginners to walk over so, a wider shoe would be a good choice. It’s a good idea to consult an expert or refer to the sizing guide provided by the manufacturer because the length and width of the shoe should be taken into consideration before choosing a model.

Finally, all snowshoes are attached to the boots with a binding or harness so, it would be a good idea to practice adjusting and strapping on the bindings at home before hitting the snow. It is easier to make adjustments in the comfort of a warm garage rather than in freezing weather.

Remember, if you can walk, you can snowshoe so why not give it a try?