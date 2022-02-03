Illinois Trappers Association Fur Sale Coming Feb. 19

Looking for a way to market your fur this year? Signs are the international auctions are not going to be great. The results from various trapper association auctions across the country are showing decent (considering the market!) results and at least will buy all or most of your fur and cut you a check on the spot.

The Illinois Trappers Association will hold their annual fur sale Feb. 19 at the Krile Auction House, 2843 North Road in Strasburg. The doors will open at 7 a.m. and the sale begins at 9 a.m. There will be a commission charges to sellers. The commission is 4% for members of the ITA and 10% for non-members.

Upon arrival, the seller will obtain a lot number and the fur may then be brought into the building. Lot numbers are first come, first served. All fur will be sold in trapper graded lots. If you aren’t sure what this means or how to do it, ITA members will be available to help. Furbearers for sale must be skinned, or stretched and dried. No carcass fur will be accepted with the exception of badger, otter, and bobcat which may be left whole for the taxidermy market. Seller must stay with their lot until the fur is sold or it goes to the back of the line.

Auction rules have been developed over years of auctions in order that the auction may proceed quickly with the best result for the trapper. The ITA will also be following all state and local COVID-19 rules at the time of the sale. Lastly, outside sales will be strictly prohibited. All rules will be strictly enforced.

ITA officials will be on hand to sell memberships and ITA merchandise. A membership costs $35 and gives you voting rights, a subscription to Trapper’s Post, as well as a 6% discount on your fur commission.