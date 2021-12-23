Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – December 24, 2021

Season Dates

Dec. 1: State Parks Stickers go on sale

Dec. 1: Lake trout season opens on Lake Superior

Dec. 8: Ruffed grouse season (Zone B), bobwhite quail seasons close

Dec. 8: Muzzleloader deer season closes

Dec. 9: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season opens

Dec. 9: Late elk season opens

Dec. 10: APPLICATION DEADLINE Bear and Spring Turkey

Dec. 12: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season closes

Dec. 17: Late elk season closes

Dec. 24: Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt opens

Dec. 25: Bobcat season closes Period 1

Dec. 26: Bobcat season opens Period 2

Dec. 31: Frog season closes

Dec. 31: Southern Zone muskie season closes

Dec. 31: Northern Zone muskie season closes (open water only, see regs)

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 13, 2022: WTU Sturgeon Bay Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stone Harbor Resort, Sturgeon Bay. For more info call Russ Austad, 920-743-6777.

Jan. 15, 2022: WTU Hillman Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Hillman Community Center. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

Jan. 15, 2022: WTU Wisconsin West Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Jan. 22, 2022: WTU Wisconsin Northeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Jan. 29: WTU Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge. For more info call Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

Feb. 5, 2022: WTU Wisconsin West Central Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Feb. 5, 2022: WTU Wisconsin North Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

feb. 9, 2022: WTU Lower Wisconsin River Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City, 608-345-8409.

Feb. 11, 2022: WTU North Country Valley Country Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagle Waters Resort, Eagle River. For more info call Kurt Andussies, 715-891-3400.

Feb. 11 or 12, 2022: WTU Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp, Fri. 5:30 p.m., Sat. 4:30 p.m., All Star Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Feb. 11 & 12, 2022: Safari Club International, Brookfield Conference Center. For more info call Charmaine Wargolet, 414-333-6355.

Feb. 17, 2022: Habitat for Humanity, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call Daniel Traxler, 920-379-4846.

Feb. 17, 2022: Green Bay Trout Unlimited, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall. For more information call Lee S. Meyers, 920-362-6997.

Feb. 17, 2022: WTU Holcombe Flowage Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 19, 2022: WTU Wisconsin Southeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Feb. 19, 2022: WTU Clark County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger, Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

Feb. 24, 2022: WTU Denmark Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

Feb. 26, 2022: WTU Black Creek/Seymour Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Randy Swille, 920-373-8081.

Feb. 26, 2022: WTU Watertown Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Mar. 3, 2022: WTU Northern Kettle Moraine Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Columbian, West Bend. For more info call Barb and Norb Yogerst, 262-677-2379.

Mar. 5, 2022: WTU Wisconsin East Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

mar. 5, 2022: WTU Poy Sippi Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula, Fremont. For more info call Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

Mar. 10, 2022: WTU Howard/Suamico Optimist Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, Green Bay. For more info call Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390.

Mar. 17, 2022: WTU Muskego Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Muskego Lakes Country Club. For more info call Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

Mar. 19, 2022: WTU Buck Trail Archers Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Buck Trail Archery Club, Burlington. For more info call Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

Mar. 22, 2022: WTU North Central Cabin Fever Classic Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-218-4716.

Mar. 25, 2022: WTU Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Mar. 25, 2022: Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Golf Course. For more info call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

mar. 25, 2022: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

april 2, 2022: WTU Durand Area Chapter Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Heather Steele-Pronschinske, 715-672-4702.

April 5, 2022: WTU Beaver Dam Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

April 12, 2022: WTU Spencer Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. For more info call Vic Stini, 715-650-8057.

april 23, 2022: WTU Wisconsin Great Northern Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Barker’s Island Inn, Superior, 800-2745471.

april 23, 2022: WTU Wisconsin Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village, Kohler. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

April 26, 2022: WTU Manitowoc Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Silver Valley Supper Club, Manitowoc. For more info call Tanner Brey, 920-323-7593.

April 29, 2022: WTU Wisconsin North Spring Life Member Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. For more info call Jay Newtown, 920-960-9594.

May 6, 2022: WTU Fond du Lac Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Newton, 920-960-9597.

May 12, 2022: Gateway Gobblers-Kettle Moraine Chapter of NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Foundry, Kewaskum. For more info call Pamela May, 262-707-1312.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Jan. 29, 2022: Wild Ones Fox Valley Area, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call Janet Carlson, 920-572-9540.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of Events. For more info call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Dec 16: Women’s Fall League, 6-7p.m.

Dec. 17: Indoor Vegas League, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 2022: 3D Leagues, 5:30, Mon., Tues., & Weds.

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon., Tues., & Weds.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thurs., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.

Jan. 6, 2022: Women’s League, 12 weeks.

Jan. 7, 2022: Regular Indoor Spot League Night, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., 12 weeks.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Schedule of Events. 910 Griffith Av, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. For more info call, 715-424-1011.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc: Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 10 & 11: Capital Centre, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland Conservation Club: Schedule of events. For more info call, 608-444-3885. 10 week Outdoor Archery League will begin July 8. For more information call 608-444-3885.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr, Oshkosh, WI. For information call 920-284-6976.

TOURNAMENTS/contest

JAN. 29, 2022: Miller Dam Lake Association, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Miller Dam (Chequamegon Waters Flowage. For more info call Kenneth Klahn, 715-512-0018.

FEB. 5, 2022: 1400 Fishing & Hunting Club, 7 a.m., AJ’s Bar & Grill. For more info call Dale Leschke, 414-690-1702.

FEB. 5, 2022: Anoka County Pheasants Forever Ice Derby, Lake George, Oak Grove. For more info call John Newpower, 651-983-5904.

FEB.12, 2022: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., The View on Lake Wissota. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

FEB. 26, 2022: Turtle Flambeau Flowage Association Ice Fishing Jamboree, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Donner’s Bay Resort, 715-476-2555

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

APRIL 1 & 2, SEPT. 9 & 10, 2022: Shell Lake Arts Center

AUG. 19-21, 2022: Ashland Civic Center

SEPT. 30 & OCT. 1, 2022: Iron River Community Center

National Fishing Lure Collectors Club: Jan. 14 & 15, 2022, Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-noon, Sheraton Milwaukee-Brookfield, Brookfield. For more info call Christopher Slusar, 262-960-2230.

Sons of the American Legion Post 73: Jan. 21 & 22, 2022, Fri, 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Russel Pagenkopf, 715-743-2266.

Manitowoc Gun Club Gun Show: Feb. 6, 2022, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 3627 County Trunk Hwy CR. For more info call Tom Schulz, 920-973-4905.

La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show: Feb.10-13, 2022, Thurs. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., La Crosse Convention Center. For more info call Christine Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 17-20, 2022, Thurs. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630..

Duluth Boat, Soprts, Travel & RV Show: Feb. 17-20, 2022, Thurs. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Northwoods Rifle Range Gun & Knife Show: Mar. 4 & 5, 2022, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gordon Community Center. For more info call Bob Neubauer, 715-376-2001.

Loyal Lions Club Gun Show: Mar. 18 & 19, 2022, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Michael Conard, 920-255-6012.

Badger Knife Show: Mar. 25-27, 2022: Holiday Inn Express, Janesville. For more info call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

Arrowhead Home & Builders Show: Mar. 30, 2022-April 3, 2022, Wed. & Thurs. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC , Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil. 952-431-9630.

Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club: May 20 & 21, 2022, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Barron County Fair Grounds, Rice Lake. For more info call Greg, 715-828-1182.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JAN. 15, 2022: Cabin Fever Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jerome Herro, 920-815-7818.

JAN. 20, 2022: Ozaukee/Washington Cty PF Social, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Fermatorium, Cedarburg. For more info call Paul Smith, 414-477-1223.

JAN. 22, 2022: Walleyes Unlimited USA 23rd Annual Ice Jamboree. For more info call Walt Koch, 847-710-5453. www.walleyesunlimitedusa.org

MAR. 5, 2022: Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportsman Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Found du Lac County Fairgrounds, Recreation Building. For more info call Dave Schumacher, 920-922-2373.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Badger Fly Fishers: 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors: 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m.. 2nd Wed. of Jan., Feb., April, May, Sept., Oct., Nov., Machine Shed, Pewaukee. For more info call, 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club.: 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Wisconsin Fishing Club.: 2nd & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association.: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club,: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Yahara Fishing Club,: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.