New York Outdoor News Calendar – December 24, 2021

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

Dec 26, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: Southern Zone new holiday week hunt. Muzzleloader, bow/crossbow only with some local restrictions.

Jan. 1-31, 2022: Varying Hare season, Southwestern New York.

Jan. 2-31, 2022: Suffolk County Special Firearms Season.

Banquets/Fundraisers

JAN. 8, 2022: NWTF NY Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Doubletree Syracruse, East Syracruse. For more info call Eric Davis, 607-207-7431.

JAN. 15, 2022: WTU Eastern New York Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Albany Marriott. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

MAR. 4, 2022: WTU Central New York Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham Syracuse/Liverpool, Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304

MAR. 5, 2022: WTU Broome County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Binghamton. For more info call 607-744-0112..

APRIL 9, 2022: WTU Illinois Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Pitsticks Pavillion, Ottawa. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Education/Seminars

JAN. 8: Sacandaga Bible Conference Sportsmans Dinner. Speakers, seminars and more. Info: facebook.com/sacbible/ or call 518-883-3713

JAN. 12 – MARCH 30: The Capital District Fly Fishers is holding their annual fly tying class on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Locust Lane Clubhouse, in Clifton Park. Info: 518-885-8257 or 518-421-6762.

JAN. 15, 2022: Erie County Trappers, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Collins Conservation Club. For more info call Patty Wattengel, 716-337-2556.

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburgh. Info: 518-761-0447.

Tournaments

JAN. 15, 2022: Grafton Lakes State Park Ice Fishing Contest. Info: 518-279-1155.

FEB. 5, 2022: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake. Info: 518-359-9715 or visit: tupperlake.com.

FEB. 20, 2022: Helderberg Outdoors 3rd Annual Ice Fishing Derby at Thompsons Lake. Info: Facebook.com/HelderbergOutdoorsReal.

MARCH 5-6, 2022: 30th Annual Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby. Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com/.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JAN. 15, 2022: Wells Fish & Game Club, Sportsman Swap Meet. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wells Community Hall. For more info call Joan Marsh, 518-527-2213.

FEB. 19, 2022: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Raw Fur Auction, Hinsdale Fire Hall. For more info call Brian Davis, 716-945-4223 or Robert Schmidt, 585-492-2445.

Shows

Jan. 8, 2022: Fulton Montgomery Fur Harvesters Fur Auction. 4-H Training Center, Ballston Spa. Info: 315-867-6565

Jan. 8-9, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-16, 2022: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 16, 2022: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Wolcottsville Fire Hall, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

Jan. 28-30, 2022: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 5, 2022: Fulton Montgomery Fur Harvesters Fur Auction. V.F.W. Hall, 131 Mohawk St., Herkimer. Info: 315-867-6565

Feb. 6, 2022: Midstate Arms Collectors Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Sidney Elk’s Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEB. 6, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Feb. 17-20, 2022: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com.

March 3-6, 2022: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: suffern.sportshows.com.

March 5-6, 2022: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org

MARCH 5-6, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, NY N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

March 6, 2022: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 10-13, 2022: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

APRIL 1-3, 2022: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Fri. 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center.

April. 23-24, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 24, 2022: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.