Outdoor News Radio – November 27, 2021: The deer kill … so far

Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include a review of the deer kill thus far in Minnesota in 2021, plus host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman remember fishing hall of fame inductee Dan Gapen, who passed Nov. 20. Matt Johnson from Rogers-based Clam Outdoors then joins the broadcast to preview the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show next weekend (Dec. 3-5) at RiverCentre. Talk turns to conservation legislation in Washington, D.C. during an interview with John Gale from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, then Tim Lesmeiser helps Rob wrap up the show with chatter on bobwhite quail and staying found in the great outdoors.