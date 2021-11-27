Natural Resources Board to meet Dec. 8

The Natural Resources Board will meet Wednesday, Dec. 8 and the deadline for public appearances and written comments is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Although the NRB is now meeting in person, all public appearances remain remote. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the DNR office at 101 South Webster Street in Madison.

All information needed to register for comment is posted on the NRB page on the DNR website, or contact NRB liaison Laurie Ross by email at laurie.ross@wisconsin.gov. The meetings may be viewed via a link on that page, or through the DNR’s YouTube channel.