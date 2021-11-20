Outdoor News Radio – November 20, 2021: A big walleye bust off Lake of the Woods

This week’s Outdoor News Radio recaps a big walleye bust off Lake of the Woods, then considers changes to deer management in southeast Minnesota when John Zanmiller from Bluffland Whitetails Association joins host Rob Drieslein. Casey Weismantel from the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau shares his thoughts about the 2021 South Dakota Pheasant Opener and the fine outlook for the remainder of the season (which runs through January 2022). Tim Lesmeister bats clean-up with chatter on a New Mexico story involving trapping and a feature in this most recent print version of Outdoor News outlining top national conservation groups.