Outdoor News Radio – November 13, 2021: Reviewing the firearms deer opener

Lots of deer hunting talk on this week’s broadcast. Host Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman review last weekend’s Minnesota firearms deer hunting opener, then Eric Michel from the DNR discusses how whitetail hunters can continue to help with a study scrutinizing neonictinoids in the state’s deer herd. Craig Engwall, executive director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, drops in to remind listeners about the Hides For Habitat program, then Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to recap deer season and discuss efforts to renew the lottery dedicated to the state’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.