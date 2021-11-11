New York Outdoor News Calendar – November 12, 2021

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

Note to Waterfowlers & Trappers: Please check DEC’s Hunting & Trapping regulations guide for more specific details on seasons and bag limits, or visit: dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/huntseason21.pdf.

Nov. 11: Free Fishing Day in New York

Nov. 11 & 13: Military and Veteran’s Waterfowl hunting days, Western Zone.

Nov. 11-14: Military and Veteran’s Waterfowl hunting days, Long Island Zone.

Nov. 20: Southern Zone regular season opens.

Nov. 20 – DEc. 3: Fall turkey season, Suffolk County.

NOV. 30: Regular fishing seasons end for black bass, muskellunge and striped bass.

Dec. 5: Northern Zone deer and bear regular season ends.

DEC 6-12: Northern Zone late bow and muzzleloading season for deer (limited WMUs).

Dec 12: Southern Zone deer and bear regular season ends.

DEC 13-21: Southern Zone late bow and muzzleloading season for deer and bear (limited WMUs).

Education/Seminars

JAN. 12 – MARCH 30: The Capital District Fly Fishers is holding their annual fly tying class on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Locust Lane Clubhouse, in Clifton Park. Info: 518-885-8257 or 518-421-6762.

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manilus. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburgh. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

Nov. 13-14: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

DEC. 5: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, King’s Catering and Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 8-9, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-16, 2022: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Wolcottsville Fire Hall, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

Jan. 28-30, 2022: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

FEB. 6, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Feb. 17-20, 2022: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 19-20, 2022: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: adkshow.com.

March 3-6, 2022: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: suffern.sportshows.com.

MARCH 5-6, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, NY N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

March 10-13, 2022: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

April. 23-24, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

APRIL 30-MAY 1, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.