Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – November 12, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

nov. 18: Scott-LeSueur Waterfowlers Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Park Ballroom, New Prague. For more info call Myron Tietz, 507-581-4486.

Nov. 20: Morrison County DU Banquet, Old #1-South Side. For more info call Doug Cardwell, 320-287-1386.

dec. 11: Sherburn DU Banquet, Ranada Fire Hall. For more info call Dough Hartke, 507-236-1700.

Dec. 12: Buffalo DU Banquet, Huikko Entertainment. For more info call Jesse Neumann, 612-423-1036.

Season Dates

NOV 6: Firearms deer season (statewide) opens

NOV. 6: Metro deer hunt opens

NOV. 8: Woodcock, snipe, rail seasons close

NOV. 14: Firearms deer season (200A, 300A) closes

NOV. 15: Darkhouse spearing season opens

NOV. 20: Firearms deer season (300B) opens

NOV. 21: Firearms deer season (100A) closes

NOV. 27: Muzzleloader deer season opens

NOV. 28: Firearms deer season (300B) closes

NOV. 28: Metro deer hunt ends

NOV. 29: Mourning dove season closes

NOV. 30: Flathead catfish season closes

NOV. 30: Sharp-tailed grouse season (statewide) closes

Shows

dec. 10: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show, Fri. 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., & Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC in Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Education/Seminar

Maplewood Nature Center: Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Three Rivers Park District: For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Schedule of Events:

Scheduled Archery Deer Hunts:

Nov. 12-14: Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

nov. 12-14: Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

nov. 14-15: Shotgun deer hunt, Carver Park Reserve.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2: Tony Roach (Guide, Tournament Angler, Educator)

Jan. 6, 2022: Matt Nelson (Marine Electronics Expert)

Feb. 3, 2022: Nicole Stone (Angler and Outdoor Influencer)

Mar. 3, 2022:: Johnnie Candle (Guide, Tournament Angler, Educator)

Apr. 7, 2022: Matt Klug (Guide and Educator)

May 5, 2022: Joel Nelson (Angler, Writer, Outdoor Enthusiast)

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Straight River Archery Club: Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Meetings

Austin Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Brown County PF: Quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League: Quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club: every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call Michael Cummins, www.fishersofmentc.org or 612-490-4824.

Four Points Retriever Club.: 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc.: 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Lake Country Retriever Club: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214.: 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

South Forty Archers: 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club: For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Wright County PF: 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.