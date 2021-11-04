Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 5, 2021

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

During the fall, state wildlife officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call from a concerned landowner regarding large amounts of deer parts that were dumped from a bridge into a creek near the Logan and Auglaize county line. This was the second year that animal parts had been documented being dumped at the bridge crossing. Officer Smith conducted surveillance and determined a suspect with the help of state wildlife officer Marcus Schemmel, assigned to Auglaize County. It was discovered that a taxidermy business was responsible for dumping the deer parts. One subject was cited for stream litter and paid $610 in fines and court costs.

In July, state wildlife officers Brian Motsinger and Adam Smith, assigned to Union and Logan counties, respectively, assisted the Ohio Trout Unlimited Madmen Chapter and Ohio Women on the Fly with a litter cleanup. Eighteen different bridge locations along the Mad River near Urbana were rid of litter. The officers helped haul the trash to a large dumpster. Litter causes major problems in our outdoors by destroying wildlife habitat, contaminating water sources, and injures wildlife. Please dispose of your trash properly when exploring Ohio’s outdoors.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In the spring, state wildlife officer Nathan Cass, assigned to Crawford County, received a call about a young Canada goose that was tangled in fishing line at a local reservoir. Officer Cass responded and searched for the entangled goose. He found a flock of geese near the water’s edge. Officer Cass then spotted a gosling with a fishing hook embedded in its body. The fishing line attached to the hook was tangled in vegetation, which prevented the goose from swimming away. Officer Cass grabbed the goose and removed the hook without injuring the bird. Once freed from the fishing hook, the gosling vigorously swam back to the rest of its flock unharmed. It is important that anglers and all wildlife enthusiasts remember to pick up their trash to prevent any negative impacts on wildlife.

In May, state wildlife officer Craig Barr, assigned to Allen County, was dispatched to a Turn-In-A-Poacher (TIP) call at Williams Reservoir in Lima. Officer Barr observed an angler and contacted him to check his fishing license. Officer Barr observed two black bass in his bucket, and four more were discovered in his cooler for a total of six. The daily bag limit for black bass is five statewide in Ohio. The angler was issued a summons for overbagging and paid $155 in fines and court costs in Lima Municipal Court. Call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

State wildlife officer supervisor Scott Denamen and state wildlife officer Zach Hillman, assigned to Cuyahoga County, were on patrol in Cuyahoga County when they received a tip about individuals who had dropped off several undersized walleyes to a fish cleaner. The officers arrived at the fish cleaning facility in Lorain County and waited for the individuals to return. Seven of their 16 fish were found to be under the 15-inch minimum size limit for walleyes in Ohio waters of Lake Erie. One individual was charged with possession of undersized walleyes in the Lake Erie sport fish district and paid $155 in fines and court costs.

Responding to a complaint from a concerned citizen, state wildlife officer Jeremy Carter, assigned to Holmes County, investigated a report of a deer being taken illegally with a firearm in Holmes County. During this investigation, officer Carter deployed his K-9 partner, Finn, to assist in locating the spent ammunition casing from the suspect. During this investigation, a suspect was identified and charged with the violation in Holmes County Municipal Court.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

In December 2020, state wildlife officer Jared Abele, assigned to Vinton County, was contacted by Florida Fish and Game officer Cole Delano. Officer Delano explained he observed an untagged deer rack at a taxidermy shop in Florida and had reason to believe the deer was killed in southern Ohio during the fall of 2020. Officer Abele and officer Delano investigated the case in their areas of assignment. The officers determined a husband and wife from Florida traveled to Ohio. The couple rented a cabin in Vinton County and hunted deer in Gallia County. The husband killed a buck and transported the rack back to Florida. Neither individual had a valid hunting license or deer permit. Both individuals received multiple summonses for wildlife violations, and both pleaded guilty to the charges in Gallia County Municipal Court.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

In September, state wildlife officer Brad Turner heard multiple gunshots, which sounded like people dove hunting. He located the dove hunters off the road in an old pasture. Two men were hunting doves, and both had guns capable of holding more than three shells, which is a violation. One man had 15 doves and the other had 14 doves. After further investigation, officer Turner discovered shelled corn spread around the pasture for baiting the doves, which is another violation. One of the men admitted to spreading the corn in the field. Officer Turner seized the men’s doves as evidence. Officer Turner cited the men for hunting doves with guns capable of holding more than three shells, and for hunting doves over a baited area. The men pleaded guilty in Eaton Municipal Court. One man was ordered to pay $1,161 in fines and restitution, and the other paid $1,111 in fines and restitution.