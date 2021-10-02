Outdoor News Radio – October 2, 2021

Full show this week highlights another federal duck stamp win for Minnesota wildlife artist James Hautman. With his sixth victory in the stamp, Hautman becomes the winningest artist in the competition’s history. Host Rob Drieslein and Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman recap the contest as well as the Sept. 25 Minnesota duck hunting opener. Other guests include Aberdeen, S.D., Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Casey Wiesmantel, who offers an optimistic forecast for the Oct. 16 pheasant hunting opener in his state. Longtime friend of the broadcast Sharon Stiteler stops by to chat more about the duck stamp contest and a segment on HBO’s Last Week Tonight that featured the contest. Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to briefly discuss a change at the Save the BWCA Coalition, plus they follow up on the big poaching story in Missouri that involved some Minnesotans.