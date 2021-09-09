Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 10, 2021

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

State wildlife officers from central Ohio, including Chad Grote, Jade Heizer, and Brian Motsinger, along with outdoor skills specialist Jordan Phillips, recently attended ODNR Night at Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers, a minor league baseball team. Ohio Division of Wildlife staff helped teach kids how to shoot archery at the inflatable range and answered questions from the public. The families in attendance were grateful for the opportunity and appreciated the knowledge the Ohio Division of Wildlife staff presented. In addition to enforcing Ohio’s wildlife laws, state wildlife officers help educate the public about our natural resources and teach people how to hunt, fish, and shoot.

State wildlife officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, was reviewing landowner harvest records following the white-tailed deer hunting season. He noticed a hunter had harvested three deer in Madison County, which has a two-deer bag limit. Furthermore, two of the harvested deer were bucks. Hunters can harvest only one buck for the entire season in Ohio. Upon contacting the hunter, it was confirmed the individual had harvested three deer. The hunter was charged with taking over the county bag limit of deer and taking over the statewide bag limit of antlered deer. Landowners are not required to purchase a hunting license or a deer permit to hunt on their own property, but are still required to follow all bag limits and season dates.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In April, state wildlife officer Charles McMullen, assigned to Sandusky County, was on patrol near the Darr-Root fishing access along the Sandusky River in Fremont when he observed a small boat approaching the dock with a man and woman onboard. The man waved to officer McMullen and asked for assistance with his 1970s model outboard motor. The man stated that the motor would not idle and was cutting out when running at full power. After inspecting the motor, officer McMullen found that too much fuel was running through the motor, making it cut out. He adjusted the motor to reduce the fuel flow and it began to idle as it should. The couple thanked officer McMullen before heading back out on the river to enjoy their day of fishing.

While on patrol at Milan Wildlife Area, state wildlife officer Michele Butler, assigned to Erie County, came across an area with a large amount of litter. While working to clean up the mess, officer Butler discovered information that included a potential address. She drove to the address to speak with the residents about the litter. Once officer Butler began asking questions, one of the residents admitted to cleaning out his vehicle at the wildlife area and leaving the trash behind. The man was charged with littering and paid $300 in fines.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

Ohio law requires a valid tag, seal, or certificate to possess any part of a white-tailed deer, other than a naturally shed antler. Wildlife officers receive many calls from landowners and hunters who find dead deer and wish to keep the skull and antlers. This was the case in Carroll County when a landowner called state wildlife officer Nick Turner, assigned to Harrison County, to obtain a hand receipt for a deer that died on the landowner’s property. The caller informed officer Turner it appeared the deer had been struck by a vehicle. When officer Turner arrived to inspect the deer and issue the receipt, there was an adult bald eagle feeding on the carcass. Nature seldom lets anything go to waste. Officer Turner knocked on the door and informed the landowners of the eagle’s presence. The landowners were thrilled to have the opportunity to see such a bird on their property.

State wildlife officer Zach Hillman, assigned to northeast Ohio, was on patrol in Ashland County at Pleasant Hill spillway. Officer Hillman observed an individual carrying a stringer of nine saugeyes. The limit of saugeyes per licensed angler each day is six. Officer Hillman contacted the angler and asked to see a fishing license. During the conversation, the individual admitted that he was unaware of the saugeye regulation. One misdemeanor summons was issued for taking more than the number of saugeyes. The individual was found guilty and ordered to pay restitution for each of the three fish over the limit. In addition to fines and court costs, the angler paid a total of $937. Ohio fishing privileges were also revoked for one year.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

After working a late-night spotlighting enforcement detail, state wildlife officer Ryan Donnelly, assigned to Washington County, was on his way home when he received a call from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The call was from a landowner who had witnessed someone shoot a deer from a vehicle in the field in front of his home. Officer Donnelly intercepted the suspect vehicle. The suspect took off on foot and shortly returned when a sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene. A shotgun was seized from the vehicle along with a handheld spotlight. The suspect left his friend in the field once the landowner alerted the sheriff’s office. Another sheriff’s deputy went and picked up the other suspect from the field. Both suspects were issued a summons and paid $500 in fines and court costs for jacklighting. The shotgun and spotlight were forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

State wildlife officer Bob Nelson, assigned to Ross County, received a call in reference to household trash being dumped into Paint Creek in Ross County. The caller sent photos of two large trash bags floating down Paint Creek. The caller retrieved the trash prior to officer Nelson’s arrival. Officer Nelson obtained a name and address, and a suspect was identified. Officer Nelson traveled to the residence, which was along Paint Creek. The female resident who lived there admitted that she threw the two bags of trash directly into Paint Creek. She was issued a summons for the violation and ordered to appear in Chillicothe Municipal Court. A few days later, more of the same trash bags were found in the creek. Officer Nelson and state wildlife officer Cole Tilton, assigned to Scioto County, again contacted the woman, who provided no information as to the second violation. The woman pleaded guilty to the charge of original stream littering and was sentenced to six months’ probation, court costs, and 20 hours of community service cleaning litter along Paint Creek in Ross County.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

State wildlife officer Matt Hunt, assigned to Greene County, recently partnered with Greene County Parks and Trails to teach archery skills to students. Officer Hunt supplied the archery trailer and equipment and spent the morning instructing 20 students. He covered how a bow operates and how to safely handle it. When learning to shoot archery equipment, a student gains increased focus and senses, and can also improve concentration and confidence.

State wildlife officer Aaron Ireland, assigned to Butler County, was patrolling the Great Miami River for fishing license compliance. Officer Ireland observed several individuals fishing below the low-level dam in Hamilton. Officer Ireland contacted one individual who did not have a valid fishing license. Officer Ireland escorted the man back to his vehicle and issued him a summons for the violation. In court, the defendant pleaded no contest and paid $113 in fines.