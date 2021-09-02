Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 3, 2021

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) monitored ATVing activity in the area. Nuisance-bear calls were fielded, and questions about the upcoming bear season were answered.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) responded to a call about a car-struck bald eagle, answered numerous questions about bear hunting and baiting, attended training, and monitored area baiting activity. Area bear hunters are reminded that all bear baits must be registered, even if on private property.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working angling and ATVing activity this past week. Time also was spent handling nuisance-bear reports and monitoring an ATV complaint area.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) patrolled area ATV trails and forest roads. He also assisted a local club in Becida with a firearms safety field day.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports providing security at the Greenwood Fire near Isabella.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area forests for ATVing activity and bear-baiting activity. Swedberg made several ATV stops in the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge this week. Federal rules prohibit ATVs on federal property, and Swedberg wants to remind riders that it is a $500 fine for operating on federal property. Swedberg also made an arrest for multiple warrants and driving a vehicle while driving status was canceled.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports time was spent checking anglers, ATV riders, and boaters. Questions were answered related to upcoming hunting seasons and nuisance animals.

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) spent time investigating calls regarding potential wetland violations.

CO Shane Osbourne (Evansville) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders. Questions were answered about the early teal season and the regular firearms deer season. Public access complaints were received about not being able to use them due to low water levels.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) worked angling and recreational vehicle activity. Time also was spent checking AIS compliance and following up on nuisance-animal complaints. Holt monitored bear baiting and other activity on WMAs.

CO Dan Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were focused on checking anglers and boaters and following up on a potential wetland violation.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, bear baiting, and off-highway vehicle enforcement. Cross also assisted with a youth firearms safety field day for more than 30 students.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time patrolling public lands on foot. Numerous individuals were contacted and enforcement action was taken in relation to abandoned/stored property.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and bear baits. Mathy also investigated an aquatic plant-removal violation.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports responding to calls and patrolling the area for seasonal activity. As Labor Day weekend approaches, please be mindful of the resources and others and have a safe and fun weekend.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports bear baiting is in full swing with reports of lots of bears hitting the baits. Animal-related complaints and public water issues were handled.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) monitored area lakes for boating and angling activities. Forest roads and public access sites were checked.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) spent time working with CO Anthony Bermel assisting the U.S. Forest Service with evacuating the BWCAW after recent closures.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) investigated a wolf-depredation case involving sheep and helped free a buck that had its antlers wrapped in fencing.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked bear-bait stations and registrations. Numerous violations of U.S. Forest Service regulations were noted, as were a few state violations. Manning also took calls and emails about nuisance bears and camping restrictions. Despite some rain in the area, many campsites and all dispersed camping is prohibited, as are all campfires.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area bear-baiting activity this week. Due to dry weather, high winds, and forest closures, most of these checks were done on foot as opposed to ATV, for fear of sparking another fire. Hunters are encouraged to monitor fire activity because some parts of the forest are now closed to hunting activity.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports assisting the U.S. Forest Service with fire duties in the Tofte station. Campers and boaters were reminded of the fire danger. Multiple bear-bait sites were inspected and so far few violations have been seen.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked bear-baiting activities and assisted fire security personnel as needed with the Greenwood Fire. Bear hunters are reporting high bear activity at bait stations.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent the majority of the week monitoring bear baiting, ATVing, and fishing activities. Aquatic plant and wetland violations were detected and investigated, and various questions about wildlife and hunting were answered.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored wild rice harvesting, patrolled area ATV trails, worked bear baiting, and assisted the county with a domestic disturbance and bar fight. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in searching for a suspicious person howling and screaming in the woods near residences.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor bear-baiting and angling activity. One angler was observed casting his line into the river several times. When Hochstein approached the angler, he no longer had a fishing rod in his hands and denied that he was fishing. After a short questioning session, the angler admitted to fishing and retrieved his rod that he threw about 15 feet into the bushes in an attempt to avoid a citation for angling without a license.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) fielded calls regarding the upcoming bear season and about current burning restrictions and regulations. Despite the recent rain, conditions are still extremely dry.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked boaters and anglers on Lake Superior. Nuisance-bear questions were answered and security details were worked on the Greenwood Fire.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked area bear-baiting activity and continued work on shoreline violations. One bear bait that was located had prohibited materials and no sign. No bear baits had been registered in the area. So far, it doesn’t appear there’s been a bear at the bait, either, but perhaps when the season opens Sept. 1, there will be a bear, and perhaps a hunter.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked with a landowner dealing with a nuisance bear damaging a chicken coop and killing chickens.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to nuisance-bear reports. She also investigated calls about feeding deer in a CWD feeding ban area.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on bear-baiting cases in which hunters are not registering their baits. Private property bear baits must be registered to be legally hunted. Anglers were checked, with citations issued for fishing without licenses. A wolf-depredation investigation, wild rice checks, and ATV work also were done.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time checking on bear-baiting activity and helping out landowners with nuisance bears that were destroying property. Reports of wolves hanging around cattle and harassing livestock also were taken.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) reports checking anglers and investigating a wetland complaint. Time also was spent investigating an AIS violation and teaching at the South Haven ATV safety class.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers. Krauel also spent time working on equipment maintenance and assisting local law enforcement search for the suspect in an assault.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked shore fishing and boating on metro-area lakes and rivers. He also answered questions from the Asian community about upcoming small-game hunting seasons.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports a trespassing complaint was investigated. He also handled several calls concerning waterfowl hunting.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) responded to a dumping complaint in the area. Salzer also responded to a call about illegal cattail removal. Please remember that if you intend to remove or work with cattails in public waters, a permit is required through the DNR.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring anglers in the area. He also spoke at a firearms safety class.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) checked ATV riders and anglers and conducted an investigation involving a wanton waste violation.

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) primarily worked public accesses, invasive species, and angling enforcement this past week. Miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints were fielded, and a trespass complaint was investigated.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Cassie Block (Willmar) spent time this week checking anglers in the area and monitoring ATVing activity. Block also spent time fielding questions about ATV operation and following up on ongoing cases.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this week patrolling public water accesses in anticipation of the early teal and goose seasons. Phone calls were fielded about the increase in algal blooms in the area. Questions or reports about potential hazardous algal blooms should be directed to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) checked angling, AIS, ATV, and public lands activity this week. Howe also assisted the State Patrol with stalled and crashed vehicles.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) responded to several calls related to injured or nuisance animals. Assistance was given to a stranded boater on an area lake.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) worked with Winona County, searching for what a witness reported was an overturned boat with victims in the water on the Mississippi River. After searching a large area, it was determined there was no overturned boat or victims.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time on angling enforcement. Questions regarding the upcoming waterfowl seasons were fielded, specifically if several of the area reservoirs were open for hunting. Individuals were advised that the reservoirs are owned by the city of Rochester and are closed to hunting.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) focused on checking anglers and ATV enforcement. A Class 2 ATV (side-by-side) operator was stopped for traveling down a roadway with three young juveniles riding in the box without helmets. The parent was operating the ATV and a dog was riding up front. Anyone under 18 years old must be wearing a seatbelt and a helmet to ride a Class 2 ATV on a roadway.