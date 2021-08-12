Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 13, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports an Elizabeth Township man was charged for operating an ATV along the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail. The bike trail is maintained by volunteers and is not meant to be used for off-road motorized vehicles.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Kyle reports she has received a lead on an investigation involving the unlawful attempt to take a turkey. Surveillance footage of the violation was aired by several media outlets and has resulted in a suspect. The investigation is still ongoing.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports he’s been told many that large bucks are being picked up on trail cameras throughout the district. “It should be a good year to be afield in pursuit of an antlered deer,” Kramer said. “As a reminder, take time to check your treestand before heading into the woods. It could save you from serious injury”

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports a nuisance bear was caught at Ohiopyle State Park. The bear had previously been ear-tagged as a cub in Maryland.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports conducting increased patrols on Hunter Access properties due to complaints of unlawful ATV riding.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports numerous charges are being filed against two individuals after they picked up a road-killed deer and disposed of it in a residential area.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports receiving a tip of a vehicle dumping tires on private property. The tip came with a picture of the vehicle and the registration plate. There were some discrepancies with the information, and the investigation is still ongoing.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man was charged with the unlawful attempt to take a white-tailed deer out of season through the use of a motorized vehicle.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports two immature bald eagles were transported to Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda with lead poisoning. Once they recover, they will be released in the locations they were captured.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports an individual was charged with littering at a Hunter Access property and cutting trees.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy reports he is currently investigating several dumping incidents that have occurred on State Game Land 416 in York County. This dumping includes yard debris and house debris including plaster, drywall and trim. This dumping occurred in four separate incidents, likely involving an individual utilizing a dump trailer to deposit debris in the parking area off of Woodberry Road in West Manchester Township.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Lackawanna County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports that charges are pending against multiple individuals for state game lands violations, including charges against one individual who removed stone that made up portions of a roadway.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan participated in a license-revocation hearing involving a nonresident who killed an antlered deer in a baited area and went hunting the next day, at the same location, in an attempt to kill a second buck. The man received two years of hunting license revocation in addition to his fines.

Wyoming County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports that a Lackawanna County man and two Luzerne County men recently entered guilty pleas for the unlawful taking of an antlerless deer during a closed season in the fall of 2020. Total fines and costs exceeded $3,000 and each man faces multiple years of license revocation.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating several littering incidents on state game lands and Hunter Access properties.