DeerFest is back

The Wisconsin Outdoor News crew will be attending DeerFest this weekend at the Washington County Fair Park, Aug. 6-8. We’ll be in the Muzzy Hall in Booth 302, so stop by to say hello.

This will mark the 11th DeerFest event and one lucky attendee will drive away a new Polaris Ranger and there’s also a chance to win a Dodge Ram pickup. Other door prizes will include a Radix Blind, bows, treestands, tail cameras and more.

DeerFest will have more than 200 booths and exhibits, all with deer-related products, expert seminars, celebrity appearances, archery courses, tournaments and bow testing. The Browning Trail Camera Photo Contest will be back again, as well. DeeFest will again have a live ammunition auction. Store shelves have been light on ammo for the past year or more. Sportsmen will find a variety of ammo on hand via the auction.

New this year will be “Free Bow Friday” where any attendee who brings in a bow to shoot the archery courses or tournaments will receive free admission. The event also offers a free bow check all weekend, so consumers will know their bow is safe while they tour the rest of the show.

Friday night will feature a happy hour courtesy of Outdoor Addiction where all concessions will be half priced from 6-9 p.m. This makes for an affordable way for families to stay for the day and enjoy some homemade specialty brats and other great food.

DeerFest title sponsor DSG Outerwear will be offering closeout products all weekend.

DeerFest is also sponsored by Rage, Muzzy, Block Targets, Outdoor Addiction, Browning Trail Cameras, Budwesier, Kwik Trip, Brew Pub Pizza and Cedar Creek Motor Sports.