Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 30, 2021

DISTRICT 1

COs Byron Parks and Brian Lasanen were patrolling Keweenaw County when an in-progress report all poaching (RAP) complaint was called in regarding subjects snagging fish at Otter River Dam in Houghton County. The COs were about 50 miles from the complaint but decided to make their way towards the Otter River Dam. About an hour later, the COs arrived at the dam. They observed two subjects fishing, but neither appeared to match the description of the subjects possibly snagging. Upon contact with the first subject, CO Parks ran a license check. CO Lasanen then contacted the second subject, who appeared to be throwing fish back into the water. Upon contact, CO Lasanen discovered the subject was throwing crappies back into the water. CO Lasanen checked the bucket of fish he had next to him, which he found 31 crappies and a smallmouth bass. A citation was issued for possessing an over-limit of crappies and taking bass during the closed season.

Sgt. Brian Bacon and CO Anna Viau checked a popular shore fishing spot at a dam in Iron County. Upon approaching the dock, the COs observed a man quickly reel in his line and dump fish out of his bucket into the water. Upon contacting the man, he admitted to CO Viau that he did not have a fishing license. CO Viau issued the man a citation for fishing without a license.

COs John Kamps and Josh Boudreaux responded to a complaint of a pickup truck with a moose head in the back while driving through Marquette County. The COs tracked the subject down after a license plate had been given in the complaint. The subject admitted to finding a dead bull moose in the Wolf Lake area in northern Marquette County. COs Kamps and Boudreaux were able to survey the site where the moose had died and attempted to determine the cause of death. It did not appear the moose had been poached. The moose head was seized, and the subject was warned for illegally possessing moose parts.

COs John Kamps and Josh Boudreaux were patrolling the Dead River Basin in Marquette County when they observed a pontoon boat displaying an improper registration. Upon contacting the vessel, they observed signs that the operator was intoxicated. Standard field sobriety tests (SFSTs) were performed with multiple indicators of intoxication present. The driver refused to take a preliminary breath test and was subsequently arrested for boating under the influence. CO Boudreaux obtained a search warrant for a blood draw and once that was completed at the hospital the subject was lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

COs John Kamps, Josh Boudreaux, and Corporal Brett DeLonge assisted Michigan DNR firefighters with a large wildfire in Marquette County. The COs directed people away from the area and established a perimeter to keep people away due to the rapidly shifting fire conditions. Extreme fire conditions had been predicted that day. Two small airplanes and one helicopter assisted with dropping water on the fire to slow the spread.

DISTRICT 2

No report.

DISTRICT 3

CO Tim Rosochacki was patrolling Burt Lake in Cheboygan County during the late evening hours when he encountered a boat with a single occupant fishing with six lines. Upon contact, the subject stated that he was planning on fishing with his son, but the son had gotten sunburned and stayed back at the cabin. A ticket was issued.

CO Sidney Collins received a complaint of roofing nails being spread over a two-track in Montmorency County. CO Collins had a similar incident last summer with the same roofing nails in the same area. Someone also cut trees, laying them over the two-tracks. CO Collins patrolled the area and talked to local residences. It is believed it is someone in the area that does not like the public access. The investigation is ongoing.

CO Jon Sheppard assisted DNR wildlife biologists with a nuisance bear in Alpena County. After several weeks attempting to keep the bear away from specific residences and farms, the decision was made to trap and relocate the bear. CO Sheppard and the biologists were able to catch the bear in a trap and relocate the bear to an area much further away from people’s homes.

CO Jon Sheppard witnessed a side-by-side operating on a county road at speeds well above 25 mph. CO Sheppard initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon contacting the driver, CO Sheppard noticed an open can of beer in the cup holder. CO Sheppard conducted sobriety tests to which the driver passed. CO Sheppard also had the driver take a preliminary breath test (PBT) and the driver was below the legal limit. CO Sheppard issued a ticket for possess/transport open intoxicants in an ORV.

DISTRICT 4

COs Troy Ludwig, Patrick McManus, and Amanda McCurdy conducted a marine patrol up the Manistee River in Wexford County. During the patrol, they observed two individuals on the riverbank who were acting strangely. The COs checked on the subjects and were told that everything was okay. While slowly patrolling away, the COs observed one of the subjects fall face-forward into the river while attempting to get back into her kayak. She was clearly intoxicated, so the COs returned to see if the subjects had a wearable PFDs she could use for the remainder of their float. After evaluating how intoxicated the subject was, the COs offered to transport both people back to their vehicle, quite a distance downriver. The subjects accepted the offer and were very grateful to avoid any potential risk for drowning, especially since the subject already had overturned the kayak once.

COs Ben Shively and Micah Hintze assisted the MSP for an intoxicated and suicidal subject who fled on foot out the back of residence with his 5-year-old daughter. The COs assisted with the search and utilized night vision in an attempt to locate the subject and daughter. With the night vision, they were able to locate the daughter coming out of woods and get her to safety. The COs then provided perimeter coverage while a K-9 searched for the subject.

CO Ben Shively assisted DNR fire units on a fire investigation in Muskegon County. CO Shively met with CO Anna Cullen and fire officer Ray Cole and investigated the fire which was ruled to be arson. There has been a string of set fires in the Muskegon Township and Whitehall area.

CO Jeff Ginn overheard Newaygo Dispatch sending deputies to a suicidal subject. Prior to their arrival, the subject left his residence with a loaded shotgun. CO Ginn later observed a vehicle matching the subject’s parked along a wood line in a remote county park. Upon approaching the vehicle, CO Ginn contacted the male subject who was in possession of a loaded shotgun. CO Ginn was able to separate the subject from his shotgun and speak with him until deputies arrived.

DISTRICT 5

Sgt. Brian Olsen and CO Charlie Jones assisted District 4 COs with a large wildfire that burned over 400 acres in Wexford County. The responding COs evacuated a number of residents to make sure no one was injured during the incident.

CO Josh Russell was on patrol in Clare County when an ORV personal injury accident was dispatched over Clare County Central Dispatch. CO Russell arrived on scene and assisted getting the injured subjects to where EMS could tend to them. One child had to be airlifted due to the extent of her injuries. CO Josh Russell, Sgt. Jon Wood, and the Clare County ORV deputy went to the scene of the accident to investigate the cause. The ORV had too many passengers and had rolled at a corner on the snowmobile trail. Two other subjects had minor injuries and were checked out by EMS.

CO Josh Russell and Sgt. Jon Wood were working an ORV accident in Clare County when a second ORV personal injury accident came over central dispatch not far from their current location. CO Russell broke free of the first accident and went to the next accident. CO Russell located the subject at the trailhead with an arm injury. The subject had slid off the trail, popped the front tire off the rim, and was thrown forward on her machine.

DISTRICT 6

CO Kyle Bucholtz responded to a house hit by gunfire. First on scene, CO Bucholtz located the suspect target shooting nearby. The subject was shooting a rimfire rifle as CO Bucholtz arrived. When the Huron County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, it was determined the subject was a felon. Multiple firearms were seized from the subject. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating further. CO Bucholtz assisted on scene by photographing the area and taking measurements. No injuries were reported.

While watching anglers at a popular fishing location, CO Michael Haas observed a group of three individuals packing up their items and making their way to their truck. It appeared the anglers were successful and were carrying buckets and stringers of fish. CO Haas contacted the group at their truck as they placed all their fish into a cooler. CO Haas asked them how many fish the group had and everybody in the group admitted that they did not know and had not kept count. The fish were counted, and it was discovered that there were 81 panfish, six fish over the 25 fish per-person limit. It was also discovered that two of the anglers failed to purchase their fishing license. A citation was issued to address the licensing and over-limit violations.

CO Michael Haas and Sgt. Jason Smith were working state land when they heard after-hours shooting coming from a shooting range that has generated several complaints recently. The area was checked, and subjects were found to be in violation of multiple land use orders such as shooting after hours, using non-paper targets, and littering. A citation was issued addressing the violations.

DISTRICT 7

CO Travis Dragomer responded to a call in Cass County of a person who shot a young goose on a lake. Upon arrival at the suspect’s residence, CO Dragomer observed a person matching the suspect description walking towards the house with a dead gosling in his hand. CO Dragomer was able to receive a confession from the suspect who admitted to shooting the bird. A citation was issued for taking waterfowl out of season and the gosling was seized.

While patrolling for fishing activity, CO Matt Page located a kayaker near a road overpass. Upon asking the kayaker how his fishing trip was, he stated that he was fishing for his cell phone that he’d dropped prior to the officer’s arrival. When asked if he had a fishing license, he stated that he did not buy one and was only practicing catch and release. Additionally, the kayaker was not in possession of a PFD. The kayaker was given a net and was able to retrieve his cell phone while CO Page issued a citation for no PFD. The kayaker was thankful for the help.

CO Anna Cullen received an in-progress complaint of people trespassing on private property near the Huron Manistee National Forest. CO Cullen responded to the area and observed a minivan stuck in a sandy area. It was apparent the van had been stuck there for a while. CO Cullen observed an individual inside the van, attempting to get the van out. CO Cullen contacted the driver and had him exit the vehicle. Multiple violations were found including driving with a suspended license, operating to cause erosive conditions, damage to vegetation, and allowing a fire to escape. Due to the circumstances, the vehicle was impounded. Enforcement action taken.

DISTRICT 8

CO Pete Purdy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a motor vehicle infraction. It was discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license and four misdemeanor traffic warrants for her arrest. The subject advised that her identical twin sister had stolen her identification and that was how the warrants and suspension occurred. She had not, however, taken any steps to report the identification theft. The agencies holding the warrants were unable to pick up the subject. The vehicle was turned over to a licensed driver. CO Purdy issued the subject a citation for no proof of insurance.

CO Ed Rice received information of an unregistered watercraft operating in Hillsdale County. After locating the vessel, CO Rice continued observing two individuals fishing for several minutes before making contact. The vessel was displaying a 2007 registration. CO Rice contacted the operator and asked about the lapse in registration. The operator stated he had just purchased the vessel from an individual at the lake. The operator was unable to provide any paperwork verifying the purchase and was missing required safety equipment. CO Rice contacted dispatch who determined there was no record of the vessel and the operator had an outstanding warrant out of Hillsdale County. After confirming the warrant, the operator was taken into custody and lodged at the Hillsdale County jail. Citations were issued for operate unregistered watercraft and fail to provide fire extinguisher.

CO Jason McCullough contacted a group of juveniles who were illegally in possession of a snapping turtle. CO McCullough educated the group about the rules for possessing the turtle and had the turtle released.

Sgt. Rich Nickols was on his way to a hunter safety class when he passed a subject walking down the road that seemed a bit out of place. After the class, Sgt. Nickols heard radio traffic about several malicious destruction of property (MDOP) incidents in the same area where the subject was seen walking. Sgt. Nickols went back and looked for the subject and found him still walking a few miles down the road. Contact was made with the subject who was uncooperative. Due evidence matching the broadcast complaint, Sgt. Nickols turned the man over to Bath Township police. He was suspected in a home invasion, arson, and several MDOP incidents in Dewitt and Bath townships.

DISTRICT 9

CO Tom Peterson assisted the MSP with locating a stolen vehicle. The MSP received information that a stolen Dodge Ram pickup was located at a McDonalds in northern Oakland County. CO Peterson confirmed the suspect vehicle and with the assistance of the MSP units, CO Danielle Zubek and Sgt. Jason Becker, attempted a stop. The suspect vehicle backed out of the spot he was parked in and rammed into CO Peterson, and nearly hit an MSP motor unit while fleeing the scene. CO Peterson pursued the suspects and was joined by CO Luke Robare. The two COs pursued the individuals onto a dirt road at which point the suspects intentionally left the roadway and drove into a horse pasture and crashed through a barbed wire fence, almost striking two horses. The suspects then buried the vehicle in a swamp, rendering it immobile. The two suspects fled on foot into a wooded area and were quickly apprehended by the COs. The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old. The 17-year-old was arrested, and the 12-year-old was released to his guardian. Charges were filled with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for multiple crimes.

CO Joseph Deppen was checking anglers coming into a local launch. The angler came to the dock and when he saw CO Deppen, he attempted to put his boat into reverse and make some “adjustments to his approach.” CO Deppen grabbed the dock line that was tossed in the water and secured it to the dock. The line got tight, and the angler was still in reverse. After realizing he could not go anywhere the angler placed the boat in neutral and CO Deppen pulled it in. The angler said, “OK, you got me, we’re way over.” A check of the boat showed that each angler was six walleye over their daily limit. The fish were seized, and the anglers were issued citations for over-limit of walleye. The confiscated fish were given to four different groups of individuals that could use the fish.

COs Kris Kiel, Brad Silorey, and Joseph Deppen organized a kid’s fishing day at Dakota High School in Macomb Township. More than 50 cognitively impaired students were assisted with fishing at the pond on the school grounds. Most of the students had never fished or caught a fish in their lives. Every student caught at least one largemouth bass, sunfish, or black crappie. It was a very successful day and students braved the rainy weather and all had a great time.

COs Nicholas Ingersoll and Brandon Vacek conducted an evening patrol on Lake Erie. The COs checked a popular hangout spot known as the Hot Ponds. While leaving the creek, the COs noticed a vessel with an expired registration. While talking with the driver of the vessel, the COs could smell alcohol and marijuana. The COs asked the driver, who had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, if he had anything to drink, and the driver stated he had a couple beers and smoked one joint. A personal breathalyzer test was administered and showed that the driver should not have been driving. The driver blew .132 and was arrested for operating a vessel under the influence. The driver’s blood was drawn and will be submitted to the MSP laboratory for analysis. The driver was lodged at the Monroe County jail.