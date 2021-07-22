ICAST announces New Product Showcase ‘Best of Category’ winners for 2021

Staff and News Reports
25b3e038 4910 45fb A183 Ffb3b5d5e203
(ICAST)
Orlando, FL – On July 21, the ICAST 2021 “Best of Category” winners were announced during the Chairman’s Industry Awards Reception, sponsored by St. Croix Rod. The winners in 30 product categories were selected by credentialed buyers and media who voted for the best of the new product entries.

One of the most popular featured events at ICAST, the New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, is a once-a-year opportunity to see the latest and greatest innovations all in one place. This year, ­­­­­­686 new products were entered by 218 companies in 30 categories.

“I want to congratulate the ICAST 2021 Best of Category winners whose creative ideas and hard work contribute to the innovative spirit that keeps our industry growing,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “I also say thank you to all our member companies who submitted products for judging and are donating their products to Keep America Fishing.”

Hundreds of New Product Showcase entries have been donated to the upcoming online auction to support Keep America Fishing, ASA’s angler advocacy effort to help ensure the right to fish.

ICAST, the premier annual event for the global recreational fishing industry, runs through Friday, July 23. ICAST is presented by Take Me Fishing™, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s consumer-facing brand.

ICAST is produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA). ASA is a national, non-profit trade association whose member companies share a stake in promoting sportfishing for the well-being of their businesses and to grow recreational fishing.
ICAST 2021 New Product Showcase Best of Category award winners:

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Plano Molding
Product: Frabill Ultralight Conservation Net

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – BOTE
Product: LONO Aero + APEX Pedal Drive

Best of Category – Giftware – HitchFire
Product: HitchFire Forge 15

Best of Category – Footwear – XTRATUF
Product: Ankle Deck Boot Sport

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.
Product: Untangled Collection: New Frames Made from Old Nets

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Women – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: AFTCO Womens Fields Utility Overall

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Men – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: AFTCO Rescue Regenerated Fishing Shorts

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Adapt Tactical Phase Change Hooded Shirt

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Barricade Elite 4L Waterproof System

Best of Category – Soft and Hard Coolers – Plano Molding
Product: Frabill Universal Bait Station

Best of Category – Electronics – Hummingbird
Product: Hummingbird MEGA Live Imaging

Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers/Tools – Bubba
Product: Pro Series Cordless Electric Fillet Knife

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Plano Molding
Product: EDGE Micro Magnetic Fly Box

Best of Category –Fishing Accessory – Kahuna Wagons
Product: Sidekick Fishing & Beach Wagon

Best of Category – Kid’s Tackle – Anything Possible Brands
Product: ProFISHiency NERF 5FT 6IN Micro Spin Cast Combo

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Molding
Product: Atlas Tackle Pack

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Sharkbanz Fishing
Product: The Zeppelin – World’s First Shark Deterrent Tackle

Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Garmin
Product: LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle LI

Best of Category – Fishing Line – Seaguar
Product: BasiX

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Berkley PowerBait Gilly

Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Rather Outdoors
Product: Strike King Chick Magnet Flat-Sided Crank Bait

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – Savage Gear USA, Inc.
Product: Duratech Crab

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Berkley Choppo Saltwater

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – G. Loomis
Product: NRX T2S 8810-2

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Zenon Rod

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – Bull Bay Tackle Company
Product: Banshee Rod – Bull Bay Rod

Best of Category – Rod and Reel Combo – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Veritas Baitcast Combo

Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Greys Tital Fly Reel

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Daiwa Corporation
Product: Zillion SV TW

Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Daiwa Corporation
Product: Saltist MQ
Categories: Industry News, News, Press Releases
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts