ICAST announces New Product Showcase ‘Best of Category’ winners for 2021

|ICAST 2021 New Product Showcase Best of Category award winners:
Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Plano Molding
Product: Frabill Ultralight Conservation Net
Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – BOTE
Product: LONO Aero + APEX Pedal Drive
Best of Category – Giftware – HitchFire
Product: HitchFire Forge 15
Best of Category – Footwear – XTRATUF
Product: Ankle Deck Boot Sport
Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.
Product: Untangled Collection: New Frames Made from Old Nets
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Women – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: AFTCO Womens Fields Utility Overall
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Men – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: AFTCO Rescue Regenerated Fishing Shorts
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Adapt Tactical Phase Change Hooded Shirt
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Barricade Elite 4L Waterproof System
Best of Category – Soft and Hard Coolers – Plano Molding
Product: Frabill Universal Bait Station
Best of Category – Electronics – Hummingbird
Product: Hummingbird MEGA Live Imaging
Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers/Tools – Bubba
Product: Pro Series Cordless Electric Fillet Knife
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Plano Molding
Product: EDGE Micro Magnetic Fly Box
Best of Category –Fishing Accessory – Kahuna Wagons
Product: Sidekick Fishing & Beach Wagon
Best of Category – Kid’s Tackle – Anything Possible Brands
Product: ProFISHiency NERF 5FT 6IN Micro Spin Cast Combo
Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Molding
Product: Atlas Tackle Pack
Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Sharkbanz Fishing
Product: The Zeppelin – World’s First Shark Deterrent Tackle
Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Garmin
Product: LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle LI
Best of Category – Fishing Line – Seaguar
Product: BasiX
Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Berkley PowerBait Gilly
Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Rather Outdoors
Product: Strike King Chick Magnet Flat-Sided Crank Bait
Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – Savage Gear USA, Inc.
Product: Duratech Crab
Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Berkley Choppo Saltwater
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – G. Loomis
Product: NRX T2S 8810-2
Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Zenon Rod
Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – Bull Bay Tackle Company
Product: Banshee Rod – Bull Bay Rod
Best of Category – Rod and Reel Combo – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Veritas Baitcast Combo
Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Greys Tital Fly Reel
Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Daiwa Corporation
Product: Zillion SV TW
Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Daiwa Corporation
Product: Saltist MQ
Leave a Reply