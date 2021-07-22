ICAST announces New Product Showcase ‘Best of Category’ winners for 2021

One of the most popular featured events at ICAST, the New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, is a once-a-year opportunity to see the latest and greatest innovations all in one place. This year, ­­­­­­686 new products were entered by 218 companies in 30 categories.

“I want to congratulate the ICAST 2021 Best of Category winners whose creative ideas and hard work contribute to the innovative spirit that keeps our industry growing,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “I also say thank you to all our member companies who submitted products for judging and are donating their products to Keep America Fishing.”

Hundreds of New Product Showcase entries have been donated to the upcoming online auction to support Keep America Fishing, ASA’s angler advocacy effort to help ensure the right to fish.

ICAST, the premier annual event for the global recreational fishing industry, runs through Friday, July 23. ICAST is presented by Take Me Fishing™, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s consumer-facing brand.

ICAST is produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA). ASA is a national, non-profit trade association whose member companies share a stake in promoting sportfishing for the well-being of their businesses and to grow recreational fishing.