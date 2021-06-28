How did your state senator vote on the deer farm moratorium?

An amendment to the omnibus environment and finance bill on the Senate floor on Tuesday, June 22 would have implemented a moratorium on any new white-tailed deer farming operations in the state.

The amendment, brought forth by state Sen. John Marty, DFL-St. Paul, failed on a mostly party-line vote, 29-36.

Marty called the moratorium a “modest step” at a time when chronic wasting disease has accelerated its spread around the state. The DNR currently has an emergency rule temporarily prohibiting the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within Minnesota through Saturday, July 31. That action was in response to the discovery of CWD in white-tailed deer at a farm in Beltrami County in northern Minnesota.

Congenial debate over the amendment occurred between Marty and the omnibus bill’s chief author, Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, who argued that the number of deer farms in the state has been declining in recent years, and an outright ban on new farms would be “too much too quickly.”

Ingebrigtsen noted that the omnibus bill already included additional dollars for CWD management and oversight, in addition to new collaboration with the DNR and state Board of Animal Health on game farm monitoring. A report outlining the progress of that effort from the board and DNR is due in 2022, Ingebrigtsen noted.

In response, Marty said his amendment was not asking for “huge changes.”

“This is a small step forward instead of waiting for a study to come back in a year saying maybe we could do more,” he said.

View complete debate via this link. (Debate on the deer farm moratorium begins at about the 22:00 mark.)

The amendment ultimately failed via the following roll-call (a yea vote supported a moratorium on new deer farms in Minnesota). Here is how state senators voted:

Yea – Karla Bigham, DFL- Cottage Grove; Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan; Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis; Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley; Steve Cwodzinski, DFL-Eden Prairie; Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis; Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis; Kent Eken, DFL-Audubon; Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis; Melissa Franzen, DFL-Edina; Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato; Jason Issacson, DFL-Shoreview; Ann Johnson Stewart, DFL-Wayzata; Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury; Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights; Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton; Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park; John Marty, DFL-St. Paul; Jennifer McEwen, DFL-Duluth; Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul; Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids; David Osmek, R-Mound; Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul; Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville; Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud; Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope; Patricia Torres Ray, DFL-Minneapolis; Charles Wiger, DFL-Maplewood; Melissa Wiklund, DFL-Bloomington.

Nay – Jim Abeler, R-Anoka; Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo Township; Tom Bakk, I-Cook; Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake; Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes; Julia Coleman, R-Chanhassen; Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls; Gene Dornink, R-Hayfield; Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake; Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville; Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids; Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake; Michael Goggin, R-Red Wing; John Hoffman DFL-Champlin; Karin Housley, R-Stillwater; Jeff Howe, R-Rockville; Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria; John Jasinski, R-Faribault; Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks; Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake; Mark Koran, R-North Branch; Andrew Lang, R-Olivia; Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove; Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton; Jeremy Miller, R-Winona; Carla Nelson, R-Rochester; Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson; Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake; Jason Rarick, R-Pine City; Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont; Dave Senjem, R-Rochester; David Tommasoni, I-Chisholm; Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids; Bill Weber, R-Luverne; Torrey Westerom, R-Elbow Lake.

No recorded vote on amendment – Chris Eaton, DFL-Brooklyn Center; Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul; Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point.

For information on how to contact your state senator, visit www.senate.mn