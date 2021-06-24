New York Outdoor News Calendar – June 25, 2021

Season Dates

Note: Please check DEC’s new Freshwater Fishing regulations guide for more special regulations by county and waterbody as well as new trout stream categories. Also, for specific hunting season dates and boundaries, check DEC’s website: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/65231.html

June 26-27: New York’s Summer Free Fishing Days.

July 1: Black bear dog tracking/training season begins and lasts until 9 days before black bear hunting season begins. Special license required. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/25006.html.

Sept. 1: Squirrel hunting season begins (except for Regions 1 and 2); seasons also begin in parts of New York for some webless migratory game birds.

Sept. 1-25: Early goose hunting season opens for much of New York.

Sept. 7-30: Early goose hunting season opens for central and eastern Long Island.

Sept. 11: Early bear season begins in several Southeastern New York WMUs (Regions 3 and 4).

Sept. 18: Early bear season begins in most of Northern Zone.

Sept. 18-19: Youth waterfowl hunting days, Northeast Zone.

Sept. 20: Ruffed grouse season begins in the Northern Zone.

Sept. 25: New York’s Free fall fishing day, National Hunting & Fishing Day.

Sept. 25-26: Youth waterfowl hunting days, Lake Champlain and Southeast Zones; youth pheasant hunt in Eastern New York.

Sept. 27: Early archery season for deer begins in the Northern Zone.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation but are starting to be rescheduled. Also, many groups are holding online/virtual events.

July 18: NWTF Niagara Co. Gobblers Banquet, 3 p.m., 3F Club, Youngstown. For more info call Pamela Lederhouse, 716-791-3151.

Education/Seminars

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

July 5: Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, 6-8:30 p.m. For more info call Nadine Fulle, 716-685-4932.

July 10: Hunter, Trapper and Bowhunter Education classes will be held at the New York State Trappers Association Summer Fur Rondy in Canastota. Info: 607-222-8554.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. Location varies. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

June 27: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall. Info: nfgshows.com.

July 9-10: New York State Trappers Association Summer Fur Rondy Sportsman’s Show and Flea Market, Canastota. Info: 607-222-8554.

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 12: Sportsman’s Dinner at Prattsville Firehouse. Guest speaker: Dr. Grant Woods of Growing Deer TV. Info: 518-299-3551.

Aug. 13-15: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Sportsmens Rendezvous, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley. For more info call Robert Schmit, 585-492-2445.

Aug. 21: Mohawk/Hudson Chapter of the Antique Outboard Motor Club Ind, Swap Meet. Wildlife Sports & Educational Museum, Vail Mills. Info: 518-505-3558.

Sept. 2-4: New York State Trappers Convention. Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Info: nystrappers.org, or call 607-222-8554.

Sept. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg. Info: nfgshows.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 25-26: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival. Info: niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 13-14: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall. Info: nfgshows.com.

Shoots

July 11: 3D Archery Shoot, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club. Info: 518-587-1321

Sept. 11: Lower Adirondack Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash, Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club. Info: 518-796-7274

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

Tournaments/Contests

June 26: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Buffalo Harbor (Lake Erie). Info: nykbf.com.

June 26-27: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 26 – July 25: 11th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. Info: loc.org.

July 10: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Tupper Lake. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

July 10: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Hem-Dice Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

July 15-25: 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: eriecanalderby.com

July 16: 9th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Fishing Derby, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17: 18th Annual Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Assn. King Salmon Tournament, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17-18: Sodus Pro-Am, Sodus Bay. Info: sodusproam.com

July 24: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cassadaga and Bear lakes. Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 7: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Saranac Lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 12: Prattsville Community Church, 4 p.m., Prattsville Fire House. For more info call Daniel or Jane Lane, 305-401-1674 or 518-299-3551.

Aug. 14: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Lake Ontario, three bays (Port, East & Little Sodus). Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 20: Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament (one day Ladies-Only event)

Aug. 20 – Sept. 6: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

Aug. 21-29: A Fish Odyssey – 45th Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Derby. Info: fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 28: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Canadarago and Otsego lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 28 : New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Silver Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York Kayak Bass, State Championship. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 25-26: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.