Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 21, 2021

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County resident has pleaded guilty to feeding deer in a CWD Disease Management Area. Fines for this offense totaled $194.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Blair County man is being charged with possession of marijuana on Hunter Access property.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County man has pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited-offenses weapon, drugs and drug paraphernalia. He will serve four years in jail along with fines in excess of $3,800.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports a Blair County man has been charged with littering, driving on a closed road, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving with a suspended license, and operating an unregistered vehicle. If found guilty, he could face jail time and thousands of dollars in fines.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett is investigating a dumping case on state game lands. Please do not dump trash on state game lands.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy reports he recently encountered an individual fishing in stocked trout waters two weeks before the opener of the season. The individual told him that he thought he was in the “open year-round” section. Warden Murphy informed him that the section the individual was talking about was several miles upstream of where he was fishing. Warden Murphy filed a citation for the illegal fishing.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he filed charges against an individual related to a shot that struck a house during the muzzleloader season.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he filed charges against an individual for leaving his traps out after the close of the season. One trap was still set.

Adams County Game Warden Darren J. David reports a man was found guilty in March after he shot at deer from his car in early December while stopped in the middle of the road in a residential neighborhood. Without the two witnesses testifying about what they observed, a conviction would not have been possible.