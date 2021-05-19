In Montana, breaking the 18-pound walleye barrier

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a huge walleye from Holter Lake near Helena.

Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig. The previous state walleye record was set in 2007 with a 17.75-pound fish from Tiber Reservoir. For more on the record catch, click here.

Other recent state record fish include a chinook salmon caught last August, a smallmouth bass in October, a yellow bullhead in December, a brown trout in February, a longnose sucker in March, and a largemouth bass in April.