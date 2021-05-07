Reward offered for information surrounding dead eagles

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the charging of the party responsible for killing two bald eagles near Blackduck River in Beltrami County.

On April 23, 2021, the Minnesota DNR received an anonymous tip about two dead bald eagles in a rural area near the Blackduck River in northwestern Minnesota. A preliminary investigation by the DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently ongoing. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agents on the case sent in the eagle carcasses to the national forensics laboratory and have officially determined that the eagles were shot.

Bald eagles and other raptors are fully protected by federal law. The maximum penalty for the unlawful take or possession of a bald eagle or bald eagle parts under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act is one year imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine. A second offense would make the crime classifiable as a felony.

As a part of the law enforcement reward program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest or charges in this case. Any person with information about the raptor parts found near Blackduck River Minnesota or other bald eagle killings should contact Minnesota’s Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-652-9093.