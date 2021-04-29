Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 30, 2021

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle parked illegally at Rock Cut State Park after the park was closed. CPO Roesch approached the driver and noticed the driver had sustained a gun shot wound to the head and was unresponsive. The doors to the vehicle were locked and CPO Roesch broke the window to check for a pulse. The driver was cold to the touch and had no pulse. Illinois State Police, Loves Park Police, and Loves Park Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The coroner’s office was notified. The handgun was recovered and the vehicle was secured in a lot. At this time no foul play is suspected.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman was on a boat patrol on the Illinois River when he received a call from a canoer. The man had decided to launch his canoe on a fast moving, at flood stage Vermilion River. He had traveled approximately 1 mile downstream when his canoe flipped. He had made it safely back to his vehicle and was contacting CPO Kaufman in case someone located his canoe. CPO Kaufman conducted a search of 2 miles of the Vermilion River and 10 miles of the Illinois River, the canoe was not located.

In Henderson County, CPO Elliott conducted a stop on 2 trucks in rural Henderson county. During the stop, a loaded uncased rifle was located between the driver and passenger of the first truck. Additionally, CPO Elliott located a loaded pistol behind the driver’s seat. Occupants of both vehicles advised they were actively coyote hunting using dogs. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for unlawful transportation of a loaded uncased firearm. Violations of hunting by use/aid of a conveyance, improper lane usage, and hunting license/habitat stamp not in possession were also addressed as written warnings.

In Knox County, CPO Elliott conducted an investigation into suspected permit violations pertaining to the fall deer season. As a result the subject was found to have harvested a doe on Nov. 22. After harvesting the doe, the subject failed to tag the deer with their proper Either Sex Firearm permit and later purchased an Over-the-Counter Antlerless Only permit to tag and report the deer. The subject was issued a citation for failure to tag deer immediately upon kill. The subject was also issued written warnings for unlawful possession of an untagged deer and unlawful submission of a false harvest report.

In Knox County, during an investigation, CPO Elliott interviewed a subject about their harvests during the 2020-21 Archery Season. As a result, the subject was found to have hunted and harvested a 7-point buck without a valid Hunting License. The subject was issued citations for unlawful hunting without a valid hunting license and unlawful take of a 7-point buck without a valid hunting license. The subject also received written warnings for the unlawful possession of an illegally taken deer.

In Stephenson County, CPOT Kater and CPO Hoftender received a call from a concerned citizen about a bald eagle caught in a trap. Upon further investigation, CPOT Kater and CPO Hoftender determined the foothold trap was placed with exposed bait. The bald eagle was released by CPOT Kater and CPO Hoftender. CPOT Kater and CPO Hoftender followed up with the trapper and issued him a citation for trapping with exposed bait and a written warning for not having his trap properly tagged.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Cook County, CPO Farrell responded to the scene of a sinking vessel in the Calumet River. CPO Farrell gathered information about the incident and was able to contact USCG, as well as other agencies needed to assist in clean up and removal of the vessel..

In Lake County, CPO Doescher responded to a trapping complaint in North Chicago of a resident trapping squirrels. After a thorough investigation, a Lake County business owner was cited for Unlawful Take of a Game Mammal without a Class A Nuisance Permit, Failure to Properly Tag Traps, and Improper Release of Game Mammals on Private Property.

In Lake County, CPO Davis responded to a deer caught in a chain-link fence in Ingleside, IL. CPO Davis was able to free the deer with bolt cutters, but the deer was unable to walk due to an injured leg. CPO Doescher arrived on scene and the officers were able to cover the deer with a blanket and carry it out of the fenced yard. The deer was placed in a brushed area, but was seen by residents in the neighborhood who continued to approach the deer to try and assist it. The residents were advised to give the animal space and not try to feed it. The deer was still in the same location near a frozen pond the next day so for the safety of the deer and the residents the deer was transported to a rehabilitator.

In McHenry County, While out checking a group of waterfowl hunters, CPO Winters came across one of the hunters who was hunting with a shotgun capable of holding more than 3 shells (unplugged), he also did not have a federal waterfowl stamp and did not have his hunting license on him.

In McHenry County, CPO Davis completed a deer hunting investigation where a hunter shot two deer through brush and after the fact realized the second deer possessed an antler in excess of three inches on one side. The antler was on the far side from his location and he could not see it amongst the brush. Prior to realizing the second deer was a buck the wounded initial deer got up and ran from the scene. The hunter took a second shot and missed. The hunter contacted CPO Davis and advised him of the incident explaining he thought the second deer was a doe and he had a valid antlerless tag. He went to try and find the initial deer the next day and the deer was observed, but ran from the area.

In Grundy County, CPO Prasun responded to a call of a swan that was believed to be shot. The swan landed and died on a frozen lake in a Grundy County resident’s back yard. The swan was found to be a juvenile trumpeter and there were seven other juvenile and adult trumpeter swans that landed in a field nearby. The swan didn’t have any external evidence of trauma. The case is pending further investigation.

In Kankakee County, While working road hunters CPO Farber observed a subject utilizing a spotlight from a motor vehicle with the intent to locate wildlife. CPO Farber conducted a head on traffic stop. The violator fled the scene at a high rate of speed. CPO Farber was able to obtain the license plate of the offending vehicle and positively identify the driver of the vehicle.

In Will County, While patrolling a state park in Will County, CPOT Thompson and CPO Prasun encountered three pheasant hunters walking down the roadway while in possession of loaded shotguns. It was also determined all three hunters were using lead shotshells and did not have their hunting credentials on their person. Two of the hunters were hunting after harvesting their limit of pheasants and two of them failed to maintain a separate bag of their harvested birds. The three hunters were cited for hunting from a roadway. Enforcement action was also taken and the three were educated on the pheasant hunting regulations along with the park rules.

In Cook County, CPO Gates completed a deer investigation into a DuPage resident who was hunting in Jo Daviess County. The man had reported an archery harvest with a firearm permit number. The man was new to hunting and this was his first kill. The man did tag the deer with the archery tag but accidentally reported the firearm permit number. CPO Gates educated the man on proper deer harvest reporting. He was issued a written warning for improper reporting.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Greene County, CPO Olroyd was informed of a whitetail buck walking in circles in central Greene County. Upon arrival, CPO Olroyd observed that the animal had been fighting and was completely blind. Due to the inability of the animal to navigate or find food or water on its own, the decision was made to dispatch the buck. The meat was donated to The Treehouse Wildlife Center in Jersey County (a non-profit animal rescue center which educates the public on IL wildlife) where it went to good use in feeding the animals cared for there.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley was on patrol in the La Harpe area. CPO Wheatley saw a truck parked on the side of the road in an area that would be promising for deer hunting. After a quick scan of the vehicle, CPO Wheatley was able to deduce the owner may be deer hunting. CPO Wheatley identified the owner of the vehicle and checked the subjects hunting license and permits via computer. The subject had all required paperwork; however, the subject reported two deer kills for the 2020-2021 season, which was contradictory since the subject had only purchased two deer tags. After a short walk into the woods, CPO Wheatley found the man, and was able to verify the man was hunting without deer permits. CPO Wheatley also discovered the man was hunting over bait, and was traveling with an uncased gun in the vehicle. The subject was issued citations and written warnings for all listed infractions.

In Jersey County, CPOT Jansen and CPOT Priest investigated a hunter harassment and trespassing complaint. The offending subject admitted to stealing trail cameras and removing a ground blind causing damage. The subject was issued citations for criminal trespass to property, criminal damage to property, and theft.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff received a complaint in Macoupin County about coyote hunters trespassing. The complainant told CPO Gushleff that his wife caught a coyote hunter all the way down the driveway attempting to collect his dogs. When asked what he was doing, he admitted to coyote hunting. The complainant said the hunter acting like he was doing them a favor by hunting coyotes in that area. Pictures were taken of the subject, and CPO Gushleff located the subject several days later. The hunter was cited for hunting without permission since that farmer never gave him permission to hunt coyotes on his land.

In Sangamon County, CPO Snodgrass patrolled Sangamon Co., where he observed a subject crossing a field on an ATV dressed in full camouflage. Upon stopping the subject CPO Snodgrass observed a load crossbow sitting on the operator’s lap. CPO Snodgrass also knew the property to be baited for whitetail deer. Upon an interview it was found the subject had been hunting a stand that was baited with trophy rock. The subject was issued citations and warnings for the numerous violations.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Marion County, In response to a trespassing and damage to private property complaint, CPO Swindle began patrolling via ATV. CPO Swindle and CPO Roper were able to intercept two males on ATV’s. Both males were cited for operation of an ATV on private property w/o permission. CPO Swindle continued patrol of the same private property. Two ATV’s carrying multiple passengers were discovered.

In White County, CPO Haggerty received information of a subject who had unlawfully taken deer at night, with aid of a conveyance. After an investigation, multiple deer were found to have been previously taken unlawfully. The subject was issued citations for Unlawful use of a Conveyance, Unlawful Hunting after half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise, Unlawful Shooting from a Roadway, Unlawful Take of Whitetail Deer, and Unlawful Use of another Permit.

In Williamson County, CPO G. Anderson and CPO Johnson investigated a complaint of stolen trail cameras and riding ATV’s on property without permission. CPO Anderson and CPO Johnson conducted simultaneous interviews on the suspects and received confessions for both complaints.