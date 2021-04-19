2021 Wisconsin Spring Hearings: And the results are …

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR today announced the 2021 Spring Hearings questions and results are now available.

Due to COVID-19, the in-person public meetings known as the Spring Hearings were cancelled, but the public was still able to participate through the online April 12-April 15. More than 12,600 people provided input. Statewide hearing results and the questions are available online here.

“I’m really happy the Wisconsin Conservation Congress has this online option for allowing citizens to weigh in, given the current situation related to COVID-19,” said Wisconsin Conservation Congress Chair Tony Blattler. “There are a lot of competing interests vying for the time and attention of Wisconsinites and I’m thrilled with the input and public discussions we had around the Spring Hearings questions this year. We had a record number of citizens submit resolutions to the process — roughly 400 — and that tells me the public is interested and engaged in resource management. It’s great to see.”

The Spring Hearings provide Wisconsinites with an opportunity to provide their input on a wide range of natural resource related proposed rule changes and advisory questions presented by the DNR, Natural Resources Board (NRB), and Conservation Congress advisory questions, and to provide input on resolutions that citizens had previously submitted for inclusion.

Public input received through this process is advisory to members of the natural resources board, department staff, and anyone who is working on these issues.

No final decisions have been made at this time, rather results of this public input will be considered by the Conservation Congress, DNR and Natural Resources Board in the coming months.