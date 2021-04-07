Wisconsin spring turkey season set to kick off

(Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR is reminding Wisconsinites to get ready for the upcoming 2021 spring turkey hunt happening April 21-June 1.

The 2021 spring turkey hunt includes six, seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. Each of the DNR’s seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting, and bonus harvest authorizations are still available for several periods and zones.

Registering your turkey harvest remains a critical component of wildlife population management. Turkey registration is mandatory and hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery using the DNR’s Electronic Game Registration reporting system GameReg, or by phone at 1-844-426-3734.

Hunters will need their harvest authorization number to register their turkey, located on a paper or a digital copy of their harvest authorization.

The wild turkey is truly one of Wisconsin’s wildlife management success stories. A key part of the success of the wild turkey management program can be attributed to hunters through their purchase of the Wild Turkey Stamp which provides vital financial support in providing for future opportunities for turkey management and hunting in Wisconsin.

Youth under the age of 16 may hunt during the spring turkey youth hunt April 17-18. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth without a hunter education safety certificate can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the mentored hunting program. A qualified adult must accompany the youth and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules.

Youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization. A harvest authorization for any period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization.