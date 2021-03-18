Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 19, 2021

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team / January

Wardens Jake Bolks and Chad Ziegler received information about a two people who left a bar late at night and shot and killed a deer near Fall Creek. Upon investigation, the wardens found the two people had shot the deer with a .40 caliber handgun from the road at night, while using the truck headlights to illuminate the deer.

Wardens Adam Hanna, of Clark County, and Erika Taylor contacted a hound hunter, with three loaded guns in his truck, who admitted to having three trucks in the hunting party pursuing a bobcat. None of the party members had a valid bobcat authorization.

Warden Adam Hanna contacted a bobcat hunter who was standing on the roadway away from his truck. Upon seeing Hanna, he ran to the truck to try to get his gun unloaded. Hanna was able to stop the man and identified a Remington Model 870 loaded with buckshot, with the safety off, inside the vehicle.

Lower St. Croix Team / January

Wardens Kyle Kosin and Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, investigated an individual who harvested a large buck while hunting without a license. The investigation uncovered numerous hunting violations, including illegal baiting, hunting without a license, and failing to register a deer as required.

Warden Kosin was contacted by Montana wardens about a case involving Wisconsin residents who had poached deer over numerous years while hunting in Montana. Kosin assisted by gathering case information and pictures that were forwarded to the Montana wardens.

Warden Kosin and a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy teamed for snowmobile patrol on the public trail system in Pierce County. Numerous citations were issued for off-trail riding/trespass, no trail pass, no registration, and failure to obey signs.

Warden Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, investigated a tip of hunting during the closed season. McDermid confirmed the person hunted with a firearm during the holiday hunt and shot at multiple deer. However, Dunn County was not included in the holiday hunt. The person had a Class A disabled permit, but said he drove around with a loaded gun in the vehicle and shot within 50 feet of the roadway’s center onto private land in violation of his disabled permit. Education was given for firearms violations and enforcement action was taken for hunting during the closed season.

Warden McDermid investigated a complaint of two individuals who were grouse hunting after the season had closed, and shot at a grouse on private property while standing on the paved roadway.

Warden Joe McMahon, of St. Croix County, investigated an illegal deer case that involved multiple registration and licensing issues.

Warden Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, was on snowmobile patrol near River Falls when he made contacts with several operators for failure to stop at stop signs along with registration and trail pass violations. Enforcement action was taken for some of the violations.

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, investigated a complaint about an illegally possessed live alligator smuggled into the area from Florida. Redemann’s investigation found the person captured the alligator in the Florida Everglades while on a recent fishing trip. The person then flew back to Wisconsin with the 18-inch alligator in a carry-on bag and planned to keep it as a pet. Enforcement action was taken in Wisconsin and Florida.

Warden Redemann stopped an ATV when the operator drove from a road and onto a Dunn County lake with registration expired since 2011. After the stop was concluded and while Redemann completed computer notes, the operator went back to his house a few blocks away. The operator returned in a truck to drive by Redemann’s squad at a high rate of speed and make an obscene gesture at the warden. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Redemann contacted a coyote hunter on the border of Dunn/Pepin counties who had a loaded rifle in the backseat of his truck and no small game license.

Warden Redemann worked with town of Menomonie maintenance crews that found a large pile of garbage along the road. It was learned the responsible person cleaned out a truck by emptying it out into the road ditch.

Warden Redemann contacted an angler on a Dunn County lake who was fishing with four lines.

Wardens Redemann and Bob Jumbeck, of Buffalo County, investigated a complaint of a Dunn County resident possessing too many fish. Redemann and Jumbeck learned the angler kept too many walleyes during a recent fishing trip to Minnesota and brought them back to Wisconsin.

Warden Redemann contacted three individuals on state land in southern Dunn County who were in full camouflage while in possession of loaded rifles and an electronic coyote caller. Redemann learned two of the hunters didn’t have small game licenses. Enforcement action was taken for hunting without a license and obstructing an officer.

Warden Collin Sherod, of St. Croix County, participated in Operation Think Smart Before You Start, a concentrated patrol event for snowmobile enforcement. Sherod issued citations for failure to comply with regulatory signs and no trail use stickers, along with a handful of warnings.

Warden Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, received a call from conservation officers with the Minnesota DNR regarding a case involving a minnow/bait dealer in Barron County. Sickman assisted the Minnesota officers with the investigation and provided necessary information.

Warden Sickman patrolled northern St. Croix County for coyote hound hunters. Sickman encountered a vehicle. The driver turned around in front of him and then came to a stop. As Sickman pulled up alongside the vehicle, there was a male driver and female passenger with an infant in her lap, all of whom were not wearing seatbelts or not in a car seat. Sickman found a loaded shotgun with buckshot inside the vehicle. The male was cited for the same violation last year and was previously revoked through Montana. The hunter was cited for the loaded gun as a repeat violator, which includes revocation.

Warden Sickman was requested by the city of Hudson to assist in dealing with two pet monkeys a resident had as pets. Ultimately, possession of the monkeys is subject to city ordinances and is handled on the local level.

Mississippi River Team / January

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, completed a hotline complaint investigation into a 200-inch buck shot during the antlerless holiday hunt in Buffalo County. With assistance from Buffalo County Investigator Mike Osmond and a number of teammates, the investigation led to enforcement action being taken.

Wardens Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, and Edward McCann, of La Crosse, investigated a complaint where a man from Iowa brought a deer carcass to Wisconsin and dumped it at a boat landing at Prairie du Chien. A witness observed the violation and forwarded identifying information to the wardens, leading to enforcement action.

Warden Adams observed a vehicle parked along the Lower Wisconsin Riverway and determined the group was likely ice fishing. Adams followed the tracks for nearly a mile into a frozen marsh and contacted two men and two boys who were tip-up fishing. The group had placed 13 extra tip-ups. Enforcement action was taken on the adults.

Warden Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, was working coyote hunters and noticed a vehicle parked on the road. Stringham discovered they had a loaded rifle in the truck and neither hunter had a valid hunting license. Both hunters had been hunting all fall without a small game license.

Wardens Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, and Shawna Stringham investigated a buck that had been shot during the antlerless season near La Farge. It was found the person shot the buck and did not know that the season in which he was hunting was antlerless only. The person brought the buck to a meat processor and was told that he could not possess the deer. The wardens contacted the individual over a week after the animal was harvested and the individual had not yet registered the buck.

Wardens Trevor Tracey and Dale Hochhausen teamed up for ATV patrol on the roads of La Crosse County. Hochhausen conducted a traffic stop and found the UTV driver was operating while impaired.

Warden Trevor Tracey investigated a complaint of damage to state property near Liberty Pole. Tracey contacted an individual and learned the individual had intentionally cut down four large trees on state property.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, investigated information that an individual had harvested two antlerless deer with a firearm at the end of December in Trempealeau County. On the date that the deer were harvested, some counties had an antlerless-only hunt. However, Trempealeau County did not have the holiday hunt and only archery equipment could be used to harvest deer.

Wardens Dale Hochhausen and Travis Sindles were working a fishing derby on Lake Onalaska prior to sunrise. The wardens contacted a group with a tip-up flag had been up for longer than 30 minutes. The individuals were sleeping in their ice shelter and weren’t attending to their tip-ups.

Wisconsin River Team / January

Warden Josh Litvinoff, of Schofield, worked with members of the Mayflower Lake Association and DNR staff due to the public landing being inaccessible due to the aerator. The lake association agreed to adjust the aerators in order for the lake to become accessible again.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, contacted a group of small game hunters on public land in Marathon County. One hunter was found to be hunting without a license.

Warden Leezer contacted three people ice fishing on the Big Eau Pleine Flowage. The trio had deployed seven tip-ups, but only one person had a fishing license.

Warden Tyler Flood patrolled for coyote hunters in the Athens area, contacted one group, and located a loaded shotgun in the truck. A citation was issued, as well as a warning for using buckshot.

Warden Erika Taylor, of Marshfield, responded to a call about an in-progress deer poaching complaint near Marshfield. Upon arrival, and with assistance from Wood County Sheriff’s Department deputies, it was determined that two antlerless deer had been shot out of season, over bait, and retrieved without the neighboring landowner’s permission.

Wardens Adam Hanna, of Neillsville, and Erika Taylor contacted a hunter stopped on the road who was hunting with dogs. Upon checking the two rifles in his vehicle, it was found that both rifles were loaded.

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Stevens Point, while checking fishermen in Portage County, contacted two individuals who exceeded their limits of panfish. One of the anglers did not have a fishing license.

Wardens Ziembo and Bryan Lockman and DNR wildlife staff responded to a call about a bobcat in a cable restraint. They were able to assist the trapper in releasing the bobcat.

Warden Ziembo followed up on a complaint and issued a citation for failing to register two car-killed deer in Wood County after two unregistered deer were found in a garage.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, assisted a village of Biron subcommittee that began discussions on a possible no-wake ordinance and buoys on the Biron Flowage near the public landing and docks. Lockman explained the process for developing an ordinance and buoy application.

Warden Lockman contacted anglers during the month and took enforcement actions for fishing without licenses and possession of illegal sized fish.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team / January

The trend of poor January ice conditions continued this year in the Door County area. Warden Chris Kratcha, of Sturgeon Bay, received mid- to late-January reports of ice anglers breaking through on foot and with an ATV. There was also a report of an ice shack sinking. Kratcha used his monthly radio show and day-to-day contacts to warn ice users of the unsafe conditions and provided information on ice safety.

Warden Amanda Kretschmer, of Green Bay, met a trapper to register a fisher, but the individual attempted to register two fishers. The trapper had one tag and incidentally trapped a second fisher. The man used a friend’s tag for the second fisher. The individual also used illegal sets, transported an untagged fisher carcass that had not been skinned out, among several other violations.

Warden Alyssa Neff-Miller, of Manitowoc County, followed up with a hunter regarding deer harvests for the 2020 season. This hunter had harvested and registered several deer throughout the season, two of which had late registration and two were harvested prior to the purchase of his hunting license.

Warden Neff-Miller followed up with a hunting family regarding their deer harvest information for the 2020 season. The juvenile son harvested a buck prior to the purchase of the hunting license. There was miscommunication between adult guardians on the actual purchase of the license. Enforcement action was taken with the guardians.

Green Bay Marine Team / January

Warden Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, followed up on an illegal bobcat investigation that found an individual trapped a bobcat without having a trapping license, without having a bobcat tag, purchased a northern bobcat tag from a friend, had sight-exposed bait, and other violations.

Warden Lautenslager contacted two hunters who were butchering a deer in the driveway. It was determined the hunter did not have the appropriate approval and had harvested another deer with a bow and had another person register the deer. It is illegal to group deer hunt during the archery season.

Wardens Gaven Brault, of Green Bay, and Paul Hartrick, of Oconto, responded to a call of two bucks locked together, with the smaller one already dead. Brault tackled the live buck and held him down while Hartrick cut the antlers off. The surviving buck then walked away when released.

Warden Jordan Resop, of Sturgeon Bay, arrested an individual for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated on the ice of Little Sturgeon Bay. The operator was under the age of 21 and the blood-alcohol content level was nearly .20.

Warden Nick Hefter, of Door County, took enforcement action against a man fishing on Little Sturgeon Bay after it was found he was 25% over on his daily perch bag limit. The man said the fishing was so good he continued on and planned to count later.

Wautoma Team / January

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, worked with multiple wardens during the “Think Smart Before You Start Campaign” with multiple snowmobilers contacted and enforcement action taken for various recreational vehicle violations.

Wardens Jeffery Nieling, of Fremont, and Jonathan Kaiser patrolled the annual Chain O’ Lakes ice fishing tournament with angler, ATV/UTV, and snowmobile contacts made and enforcement action taken for individuals fishing without a license, operating recreational vehicles without valid registration, equipment violations, and UTV OWI/refusal.

Wardens Nieling and Kaiser responded to a snowmobile incident in which the vehicle and its riders went through the ice at the Chain O’ Lakes. After ensuring the occupants were safe, the wardens worked with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and Waupaca County Highway Department to document the incident and place barricades blocking the area of poor ice.

Warden Kaiser contacted an individual who was found to be operating a UTV on a public route in the Waupaca area without displaying a rear license plate, as required. The individual was found to have been operating under the influence of alcohol.

Warden Kaiser assisted wardens Annette Swaney, of Oshkosh, and Zack Seitz, of Shiocton, on Lake Poygan with the “Party on Poygan” ice fishing event. Enforcement action taken for individuals fishing with too many lines and unattended lines.

Warden Kaiser followed up on a complaint of individuals keeping undersized pike on a Waupaca area lake. Kaiser found the individuals kept multiple undersized northern pike the prior day, as well, while also fishing without a license and fishing with more than the three allowed lines per angler that day.

Wardens Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, and Jacob Cross, of Shawano, investigated a case of a person who had harvested a buck during the antlerless-only holiday hunting in Waupaca County. The wardens’ investigation determined the person archery-hunted the previous year and had harvested an 8-point buck while hunting without a license.

Warden Ben Nadolski, of Montello, responded to a call of an ATV going through the ice on Lawrence Lake near Westfield. Upon arrival, everyone was safe, warming, and drying in the residence nearest the incident location. The ATV was later removed

Warden Ben Mott, of Wautoma, received a call of a 5-foot by 15-foot unmarked hole cut in the ice not far from a boat landing. Mott worked with Waushara County Sheriff’s Department to check on the hole and then the Waushara County Highway Department to place lit barricades at the boat landing to warn others the hole was there. Mott followed up with the family and then the responsible party to get the hole marked properly so no incidents would occur. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Mott worked with warden Matt Modjeski, of Tomah, and falconry coordinator Stacy Rowe on a case involving a leucistic kestrel taken without a permit and transferred, but never reported. The wardens conducted interviews and property inspections. They found the bird had been properly released to the wild. Violations were improper take, failure to band, failure to report, and other record-keeping violations.

Peshtigo Team / January

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, worked with warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, on an investigation of a hunter who had harvested a small buck during the 2020 holiday hunt in Waupaca County. The wardens also learned the individual had hunted without an archery license and harvested a buck during the 2019 season.

Wardens Cross and Schraufnagel investigated a complaint of illegal feeding of deer on hunting lands. The wardens were able to locate six sites baited with hay and corn. Enforcement action was taken for illegally feeding wildlife.

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, contacted a hunter who was found by a Shawano County Sheriff’s Department deputy to be bowhunting during the closed season. It was found that the hunter was trespassing while deer hunting seven days after the season closed. The investigation also found the hunter had hunted three other times during the season, as well.

Warden Delzer followed up on information concerning a person who had illegally driven a vehicle onto state land. Delzer contacted the person and found the individual had hunted without a license and had also driven on state land.

Warden Delzer responded to a call of a UTV that went through the ice on Shawano Lake. When Delzer arrived, the operator was standing on the roof of the submerged UTV, unable to make it to solid ice. He had been stranded for about 20 minutes. The fire department performed the rescue and brought the man to shore. He was found to be operating while intoxicated.

Warden Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, investigated a complaint of an individual illegally using a cable restraint to catch coyotes. It was found that a coyote was tangled in a small tree, violating the entanglement laws. Hartrick found the suspect also didn’t have trapper education or a trapping license.