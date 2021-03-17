March 2021 Newsletter Sales, Marketing, and Audience Updates

Ad Sales

As mentioned in past newsletters, the first quarter of the year will be our most challenging due to the show closings and other lost opportunities related to Covid like supply chain issues, Canadian border closings, and more.

The team is working hard to get creative in finding new business and approaching clients that, up until now, were not at the top of our prospect lists.

A couple examples:

Dan Durbin has taken the approach that when you look at our mostly male audience who is in the 45–65-year-old range, our marketing appeal can be very wide. A recent ad you may have seen in the Wisconsin edition is the end result of one of these efforts for Dan. Sinus & Snoring MD has launched their campaign with us looking for potential CPAP prospects.

Marketing

Passing Along the Tradition of Outdoor News: We have just kicked off our spring campaign to drive subscription sales. We will be urging our readers to pass along the tradition of Outdoor News to their friends and family with a gift subscription offer. We have teamed up with Fleet Farm, Jay’s Sporting Goods and Cabela’s to give those who purchase gift subscriptions, now through the end of June, a chance at winning one of 28 $500 gift cards to a retailer in their state.

The program will be promoted through ads in all papers, inserts in our renewal mailers, emails, social media ads and ads on OutdoorNews.com.

Facebook LIVE with Dean Bortz!: One of the projects that the team from Bast Durbin helped launch and manage is a Wisconsin Outdoor News Facebook group. The group was launched last fall and currently has over 2,400 members (please join the group if you haven’t already). The goal has been to find new ways to interact with readers and potential readers via Facebook focused on issues and news just for Wisconsin. They have worked with Dean and other writers to contribute to the group page with posts, videos, and photos to help keep conversations going.

Taking a next step in the process we will be hosting our first ever Facebook LIVE event on Wednesday, March 24 at 7pm Central time.

Ads are running now to promote the event and to help gather questions and comments from the audience to get Dean going. We hope it will be an interactive conversation with the audience covering a wide variety of topics that are near and dear to Wisconsin sportsmen.

Please tune in and join in.

Outdoor News Radio Expansion:

The weekly show continues to be broadcast on a network of 20+ radio stations throughout Minnesota. The expansion is taking place with the podcast that, starting with this week’s show, can be found on I Heart Radio, Spotify, Google Podcast Network and the Apple Podcast Network.

Tune in from anywhere on one of these networks. You can also listen to each show on the RADIO tab of OutdoorNews.com.

Circulation/Audience

Pilot Newsstand Project in Michigan:

Newsstand locations continue to be a big challenge for all newspapers as most convenience stores have started to eliminate newspapers from their stores. We have also seen the number of newsstand companies across our 7 states shrink and offer fewer options on locations.

One project we are putting into place to help counteract this challenge kicks off this month in Michigan and, assuming it is successful, will roll out in other states as we move ahead.

Partnering with our ad clients, Case Allen has approached 15-20 advertisers in Michigan who have good foot traffic and see the benefit of selling Outdoor News to their customers.

Each outlet will get a countertop rack/display for the papers and we will bulk ship bundles of each issue to them to display and sell in their stores. The key to this program is leveraging our relationship with the clients to get the program set up.

See you at the Show!:

One of our larger shows in Wisconsin is going to take place and Outdoor News will be there. The former Bonnier Field & Stream show is now called the Open Season Sportsman Expo and is giving it a go in the Wisconsin Dells at the end of March. The show had originally planned to take place in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center but due to Covid that venue is unavailable. Enter the Kalahari. The water park/resort has built an exhibition center in the Dells and has approached many of the cancelled and postponed shows to give it a try at their facility. March 26-28 we will be exhibiting and selling subscriptions at the event. If you’re in the neighborhood…