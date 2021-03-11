Pennsylvania Cuffs & Collars – March 12, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports an archery hunter was hunting white-tailed deer during the closed season between the regular firearms season and late deer season. The hunter, who believed deer season was open, received over $800 in fines. “A reminder to please read your Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest,” Campbell said.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports February is when coyotes start looking for mates. Coyotes might be seen more often because of these increased movements. If you see a coyote, make a loud noise, and don’t run from them. Running often elicits their natural predator instinct to kick in and they will sometimes chase you. It is the same as running from your dog; a technique often used by trainers to get them to return to you.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports three members of one family all were charged and pleaded guilty to hunting from an enclosed blind while not wearing the required amount of fluorescent orange-colored material. In addition to not wearing the required orange, the blind was not marked as required with the proper amount of fluorescent orange.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports a juvenile was found guilty of unlawfully killing an antlered deer. All parties involved worked together to ensure that he could lawfully hunt in the future with an experienced and qualified hunter as a mentor.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports a hunter was recently hit by some shotgun pellets. The person who did the shooting was identified, and charges have been filed that also include some license violations.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports Deputy Game Wardens Joe Firtz and Alex Caruso located and seized body-gripping traps that were unlawfully set outside of a watercourse. After contacting and interviewing the trapper, charges were filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Unity Township man has been charged for leaving behind targets such as cardboard boxes at the State Game Land 42 Laughlintown shooting range. The shooting ranges on State Game Land 42 have received multiple improvements over the last couple of years.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cameron County Game Warden Wayne A. Hunt is investigating the killing of a deer in closed season in the Sterling Run area of Cameron County.

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports that an individual from Lycoming County pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing a deer along the roadway from his vehicle with a crossbow. Fines total over $800.

Lycoming County Game Warden Jonathan Wyant observed three bald eagles fighting over a road-killed deer carcass while on patrol near Muncy Creek, outside of Hughesville. “The squabble got pretty intense until one of the eagles flew away,” Wyant said. “The other two eagles were perched on top of the carcass claiming their prize.”

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a person was hunting for deer on a Sunday during the late flintlock deer season without a proper license.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer said a person illegally killed a deer a week after the close of the late archery/flintlock deer season.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a beaver trapper failed to identify his traps above the water level.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports encountering a person archery deer hunting 41 minutes after established hunting hours.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a person killing a deer on posted property without landowner permission.

Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports an individual was found guilty by trial in December for killing a 250-pound female black bear with the bow while hunting through the use of bait. The violation occurred in Ulysses Township, Potter County.

Tioga County Game Warden Rob Minnich reports that although January was cold and snowy, things were moving. “I handled deer-damage complaints, beaver complaints, injured deer, assisted NYDEC with a deer investigation, investigated trapping complaints, road-hunting incidents, dogs running deer, assisted neighboring officers setting up and banding turkeys and ducks and removing a mange bear from under residence.

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole noted that several people have made the comment to him that he should be happy that the busy time of year over and things should slow down. Cole states that wardens remain busy outside of hunting seasons. Between seasons, wardens are wrapping up investigations, going to court, trapping turkeys and ducks, doing mandatory training, patrolling for other issues, and it won’t be long until birthing season begins, and we will start getting reports. Cole says that wardens are always working on something.

Elk County Game Warden Susan Edmiston reports a Virginia resident was found guilty in a summary hearing of unlawfully taking an 8-point buck after he allowed his 12-year-old son, who did not have a hunting license or mentored hunting permit, to shoot the buck with a rifle during the special firearms season for antlerless deer in October, while hunting in Horton Township. He was fined $692.25 for the violation and could have his hunting license revoked.

Elk County Game Warden Susan Edmiston reports that an individual has pleaded guilty to shooting an antlerless deer in a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area in Jefferson County, then transporting it out of the DMA to a processor in Spring Creek Township. Transporting high-risk deer parts outside DMAs continues to be illegal, and violations are enforced in an effort to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease within the commonwealth.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports charges were filed against a Kane resident for taking a deer unlawfully.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that this year came with several challenges. “A great thanks to the deputy force that helped cover vacant districts and areas where officers were in quarantine,” Orwig said. “Most sportsmen are unaware of the sacrifice and effort they put into helping protect the resources.”

Centre County Game Warden Dan Murray reports that charges are pending for various game-law violations, including shooting range and state game lands violations, dumping on land open to public hunting, and unlawfully taking big game.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports that a Springfield Township man recently pleaded guilty to illegally harvesting two antlered deer in addition to the one buck he was lawfully entitled to harvest. The plea deal was the culmination of a multi-year, cross-county investigation.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that Deputy Game Warden Lew Wilson issued three citations to one individual for shooting at a groundhog that passed across the hill beyond the target points at State Game Land 43 rifle range. He was using a .308 semi-automatic rifle while the range was active. Because the subject was using the range with a range permit rather than a hunting license, he was charged with unlawful take of wildlife for hunting without having acquired a license, hunting with a centerfire rifle in a Special Regulations Area county, and discharging a firearm at a target other than a paper target while at a rifle range. The subject missed the groundhog.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports two cases in the 2020-21 season where last season’s tags were used to tag this year’s deer. Both cases resulted in unlawful deer and improper tagging charges. Hunters are reminded that merely possessing expired or fulfilled licenses and tags while hunting is a violation.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that Deputy Game Warden Jeff Steen issued multiple citations to three hunters he checked at Marsh Creek State Park on the first Sunday in firearms deer season. Violations included hunting without having purchased a hunting license and hunting with an unlawful firearm – two of the subjects had centerfire rifles in a Special Regulations Area and one had an air rifle. A juvenile male was accompanying the group, but was not charged.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek is conducting several follow-up investigations from last deer season, as well as investigating a dumping incident on State Game Land 156.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek encountered a number of mountain bikers on State Game Land 156 who were riding during a period in which game lands are closed to recreational riding. Citations have been filed.

Lancaster County Deputy Game Warden Justin Brian rescued a juvenile bald eagle from a farmer’s manure pit in Manheim Township. The eagle apparently got caught in the pit while trying to retrieve a dead pigeon. The eagle was transported to a permitted rehabilitation facility where it is being monitored.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports receiving a call from Al Keith at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area’s Visitor Center that a goose blind holder would not get into his blind because there was a snake in it. “Apparently, he was deathly afraid of snakes, so I responded and found an 18-inch garter snake on the floor of the blind,” Graham said. “It was January, but the previous day was sunny with temperatures in the 40s, so the serpent must’ve been active and fell into the steel structure. I climbed into the blind and picked up the snake and placed it in some brush 50 yards away. The hunter was thankful and later wrote on his post hunt survey that the officer who responded was courageous and picked up the snake with his bare hands! Then he wrote ‘Crikey!’ it was like I had the ‘Crocodile Hunter right there!’. In 27 years, I’ve been called many things, but this was a first.”

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports charging an individual for failing to report a big game harvest, exporting a deer outside of Disease Management Area 2, improperly tagging a deer, being in possession of another’s license while hunting, and attempting to take in a closed season.

Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports multiple violations in East Hanover Township for trapping violations. Some of the violations include trapping without the required furtaker license, trapping in a safety zone and unlawfully taking two raccoons and a muskrat.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes cited an individual for hunting small game with a shotgun that was not plugged and failure to wear the required fluorescent orange material. The individual has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports that, with the big-game seasons ending, now is when many of the court cases from this year’s hunting seasons begin to be processed. This past season saw an increase in the number of baiting complaints, and individuals without proper licenses.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that, after a yearlong investigation and an additional yearlong court process, a large poaching case from the Hegins area has concluded. In all, five individuals, including three juveniles were cited and held accountable for their actions. Many large-racked bucks were shot and killed, with the majority being taken from a vehicle while using a light. Fine totals for all cases combined netted nearly $18,700 and will result in the loss of hunting privileges for a combined 29 years.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that two individuals received warnings for camping within a state game lands parking lot.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that several individuals took advantage of nice winter weather to fish on State Game Land 227.

Northampton County Game Warden Brad Kreider reports the use of a motorized vehicle to locate game or wildlife is unlawful. “Recently we have seen an increase of snow-goose hunters following large flocks and jump-shooting them on private property without permission from the landowner,” Kreider said. “Additionally, reports have been received about individuals chasing deer with snowmobiles. The heavy snow adds enough stress to wildlife including deer, but chasing deer with snowmobiles is downright thoughtless and illegal.”