Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 29, 2021

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

While on patrol during the white-tailed deer gun-hunting season, state wildlife officer Chad Grote noticed two loose horses running away from their owners in Union County near the Marion County line. State wildlife officer Brian Motsinger and state wildlife investigator Justus Nethero were close by and were called in to assist. They helped keep the horses off the road and away from vehicles as well as corral them back to their pen. Although catching horses is not something wildlife officers are tasked with on a daily basis, they are always ready to assist in matters involving public safety.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In November 2020, state wildlife officer Levi Farley, assigned to Paulding County, was on patrol when he noticed a deer carcass discarded along the road. Officer Farley contacted the landowner to see if he knew where the carcass may have originated. The landowner mentioned he would like litter charges pursued on the person who dumped the deer carcass on his property. The evidence led officer Farley to contact several nearby hunters. One of the hunters had recently harvested a deer, and officer Farley questioned the hunter about the location of its remains. The hunter admitted to dumping the deer carcass on property without permission. One summons was issued for disposing of litter on private property. The suspect paid $270 in court costs and fines.

State wildlife officer Michele Butler, assigned to Erie County, was patrolling Resthaven Wildlife Area on the opening day of the 2020 dove season when she saw two hunters sit down at the edge of one of the dove fields. Shortly after, one of the hunters shot a dove, which then fell into the woods behind him. The hunters continued to dove hunt without attempting to recover the bird. Officer Butler contacted the hunters after they had packed up their belongings and moved to a different location. Officer Butler explained to the hunter that it was wasteful and unethical to fail to search for harvested game. The hunter was issued a citation for wanton waste and paid $250 in fines and court costs.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

State wildlife officer Eric Moore, assigned to Medina County, received a call regarding an unusual creature under an individual’s porch. Officer Moore responded and the homeowner said that he thought someone had put a large rock in his yard, only to later witness it move under his porch. The homeowner thought it was a snapping turtle, but it was unlike any snapping turtle he had ever seen. Officer Moore looked under the porch and could see what appeared to be a very large turtle burrowed into leaves. After several minutes, officer Moore removed a 100-pound sulcata tortoise, an African species common in the pet trade. After a few phone calls, a rescue organization agreed to house the tortoise. Thankfully, the animal’s owner was located the next day and was extremely happy to be reunited with her pet. The tortoise had only been loose one day yet managed to travel almost a mile from its home.

State wildlife officer Eric Moore, assigned to Medina County, was on patrol at Spencer Lake Wildlife Area during the pheasant hunting season. Officer Moore located a large hunting party trespassing on private property. Once the hunters saw officer Moore, they immediately turned around and headed back toward the wildlife area. The hunters walked past four signs within view that marked the wildlife area boundary. While he was speaking to the first group of hunters, officer Moore observed two more people who were also hunting without permission. They were all charged with hunting without written permission of the landowner and paid $796 in fines and court costs. The hunters were advised to check wildohio.gov for free maps of wildlife areas to avoid future violations.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

In November 2020, state wildlife officer Cole Tilton, assigned to Scioto County, was working with state wildlife officer Darin Abbott, assigned to Lawrence County. The two officers were responding to spotlighting complaints in Scioto County. The officers observed a slow-moving vehicle shine a light out of the driver side window into a field. After making a traffic stop, the officers found a loaded rifle with a flashlight attached. The driver was issued a summons for jacklighting and for hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, and the rifle was confiscated.