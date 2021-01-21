New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 22, 2021

Road Hunters Nabbed

(Chautauqua County)

On Dec. 12, ECOs partnered with Town of Ellicott Police to arrest two men on numerous violations of Environmental Conservation Law following the illegal taking of a deer in the town of Poland. Investigators found that at approximately 9 p.m., one of the men shot a deer from Sprague Hill Road with a spotlight, on posted property, and with a rifle equipped with a silencer. Officers determined that the rifle and silencer were provided by the other man who was also at the scene when the deer was shot. ECO Kinney began investigating after a landowner reported blood and drag marks in the snow near his property shortly after the incident. The men, both 22, were charged with the illegal taking of a deer at night with a light, discharging a firearm from a roadway, using a silencer, and trespassing. The men are due in Poland Court to answer the charges in February.

Statewide Response to Christmas Storm Flooding

In response to flooding caused by melting snow on Dec. 24 and 25 in parts of the state, ECOs partnered with additional DEC staff and New York State agencies to respond to emergency calls. Flood Incident Support Team members were staged in Ulster, Broome, Washington, and Schoharie counties and responded to various calls from residents and motorists requesting assistance. Heavy rains on Christmas Eve caused significant flooding in Greene County, as well, resulting in ECOs assisting first responders with home evacuations, welfare checks, and calls for assistance.

Illegal Dirt Bike and ATV Use

(Suffolk County)

On Jan. 2, Forest Rangers Hicks and Gagne participated in a Suffolk County Pine Barrens Law Enforcement Council Multi-Agency ATV detail. During the detail, Ranger Hicks and three Suffolk County Park Rangers received a complaint of two Enduros (street legal dirt bikes) illegally operating in Brookhaven State Park. The officers responded to the area and attempted to stop the vehicles, at which time the operators fled the scene. The Rangers followed the two operators to their residence in Mastic, approximately 10 miles away. The operators were issued multiple summonses and both vehicles were impounded. While issuing summonses to the individuals, an officer in the area reported an ATV operating on a nearby roadway. Officers responded and the vehicle fled the scene, crashing into another vehicle. The operator fled on foot and was subsequently arrested. After further investigation, it was determined the operator had arrest warrants for Grand Larceny, Assault, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. The arrest was turned over to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayakers Rescued

(Cattaraugus County)

On Jan. 2 at 11:00 a.m., Forest Rangers were notified of a pair of stranded kayakers on Cattaraugus Creek. The two men had been paddling in high water conditions when one paddler flipped and lost his kayak. The second subject lost his kayak attempting to grab the first. One kayaker landed on the Erie County side of the creek and was able to hike out on his own. The other kayaker landed on the Cattaraugus County side of the creek in an area without safe trail access. Forest Ranger Sprague responded to the scene and rappelled down to the kayaker. The Ranger harnessed the man to be raised out on a system set up by Forest Ranger Rogers and Gowanda Fire Department and Ambulance. Members of the District 1 Rescue Team also responded to assist. The kayaker did not require medical assistance and was released.