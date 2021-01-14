Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 15, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports the most common violation he detected in the firearms deer season was loaded guns in vehicles. Hunters are reminded at no time can a loaded sporting arm be in, on, or against a motorized vehicle, regardless of whether that vehicle is in motion or not.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a man received a citation for unlawfully taking a buck.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports multiple people were cited for unlawfully taking deer during archery season.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a man received two citations; one for riding his all-terrain vehicle on State Game Land 51 and one for possessing a loaded firearm on a vehicle while in motion.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a man received a warning for not wearing a fluorescent orange hat while hunting during the firearms bear season.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports several deer cases are being prosecuted in Greene County, charges include hunting when over the bag limit, hunting through the use of bait, untagged deer, hunting after hours, buying/selling big game, possession and transportation of illegal deer, shooting after immediately alighting from a vehicle and using a motorized vehicle to locate game.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports several individuals are being charged with driving ATVs and vehicles on state game lands and Hunter Access properties; also, several of these vehicles had loaded firearms in them.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports several individuals were observed spotlighting after hours with multiple rifles and bows in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed an illegally killed deer. Charges have been filed.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports pheasant hunting participation has increased this fall. Aside from county residents, field checks have identified individuals from Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Florida, New York and Oregon coming to Somerset County to hunt.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports an individual was apprehended for road-hunting, hunting pheasants without a permit, and taking twice his daily limit – four roosters – on State Game Land 82. Charges have been filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports he and IES Patrick Snickles investigated the shooting of four bucks killed in the same event and same field by two individuals. Charges to be filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports an individual was found hunting while leaning on his vehicle. Next to the vehicle, which was parked on a gas well pad, were four piles of corn. Charges have been filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports that, while on patrol in Indiana County, a 14-year-old juvenile was found hunting alone. In that same hunting party, his father was found bear hunting without a bear tag. Charges have been filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports charges were filed against a juvenile who killed an antlered deer but had neither a license nor Hunter-Trapper Education certification.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports filing charges against an individual who was found hunting with a used doe tag and his wife’s antlered tag.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man is being charged with unlawfully killing a bear from the road and using a vehicle to locate game and wildlife.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Hyndman man has been charged with the unlawful killing of game and wildlife at night with spotlight. Numerous charges were filed, and the defendant pleaded guilty to all charges, resulting in over $6,500 in fines, as well as a loss of hunting privileges at least three years.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports several individuals were charged for shooting an antlered and antlerless deer at night with a spotlight in Jackson Township, Huntingdon County. If found guilty, fines could exceed $4,000.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich is investigating incidents where two deer were unlawfully shot in the Boiling Springs area. Evidence shows that at least one of the deer was shot from the road. Anyone who might have witnessed these or other violations is asked to please report them, along with as many identifying details, to the Operation Game Thief hotline, 1-888-PGC-8001 or www.pgc.pa.gov.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that rifle deer season opened with violations pertaining to spotlighting, spotlighting with a firearm in the vehicle, hunting through the use of bait, failure to possess the required hunting license, and hunting in safety zones.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited several individuals for killing sublegal bucks.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy reports he investigated a safety-zone complaint on the opening day of the firearms deer season. The homeowner called and reported someone was in a treestand very close to his house, and he even had written a note and attached it to the treestand asking the hunter not to hunt there as it was far too close to his house. The hunter still elected to hunt in that location and upon Warden Murphy’s investigation, the stand was only 78.5 yards from the house and the individual was hunting with a rifle. The hunter is facing a fine for hunting inside of a safety zone.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn filed citations against two individuals for killing two deer out of season.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he is investigating a Hunting Related Shooting Incident that occurred on the first day of the firearms deer season.