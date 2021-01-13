Former DNR biologist Cornicelli joins outdoors marketing research firm

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Longtime Minnesota DNR wildlife biologist Lou Cornicelli has joined Southwick Associates as a senior analyst.

Cornicelli left the DNR in August 2020 after serving nine years as the agency’s wildlife research program manager and another nine years as its big game program consultant.

Southwick Associates is a marketing research and economics firm, specializing in the hunting, shooting, sportfishing and other outdoor recreation markets.

“The challenges facing resource managers have changed rapidly in recent years,” Rob Southwick, the company’s president, said in a news release announcing Cornicelli’s hire. “Lou’s understanding of the challenges facing our community is a huge benefit to our clients, but his experience brings greater depth to our analytical and management teams.”

According to company, Cornicelli “will help manage statistical and survey-based projects and work with clients to find solutions to the most challenging problems.”