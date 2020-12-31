Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 1, 2021

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that felony charges were filed against two individuals from Mount Jewett for poaching several deer at night.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that charges were filed against two hunters, one of whom had a used DMAP tag in his possession.

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports that multiple individuals were cited for loaded firearms in vehicles. Each could face fines up to $300.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a person killing a buck while shooting it from a vehicle.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a person killing a buck within a safety zone while shooting on a road.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a person hunting without wearing any orange during rifle deer season.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a person hunting illegally while using bait at a stand location.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer said people are neglecting to unload their firearms before getting into vehicles.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports detecting nonhunters recreating on game lands but not orange during periods when it’s required.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith reports the firearms season has so far been active. Hunting through the use of bait, shooting from the road and orange violations have been on the increase.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports an individual was found guilty for shooting within a safety zone while goose hunting. Another person pleaded guilty to hunting through the use of bait.

Lycoming County Game Warden Jonathan M. Wyant reports a good bear harvest heading into the extended seasons.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports detecting cases of hunting through the use of bait, loaded firearms in vehicles, CWD Disease Management Area violations and DUI.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly urges waterfowl hunters to be proficient at waterfowl identification.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports that, while not required, orange is recommended for spring turkey hunters while moving. Also, spring turkey hunters are reminded it’s unlawful to stalk birds or calls. Be aware of other hunters in their area.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports there has been an increase in violations involving mentored youth and junior hunters.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports two individuals have been charged with several offenses including resisting arrest as a result of fleeing in a vehicle from a deputy on State Game Land 242 after being encountered with marijuana in a parking lot. Brookens caught up with the vehicle nearby and stopped it, seeing there was a 10-month-old infant riding in a car seat.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports hunters told him they saw many deer during archery season, but they seemed to do a disappearing act this first week of rifle deer season. Also, several mistake kills were reported for bucks that did not meet the antler requirement.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports the unlawful killing of two antlerless deer in Snydertown Borough. There were three individuals involved in the poaching incident and multiple charges were filed against each.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against an individual for the unlawful taking of a trophy-class antlered deer that was shot after dark and in a heavily baited area.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against multiple individuals for hunting in baited areas on state game lands. He reminds the public that once an area is baited, it can no longer be hunted until 30 days after the bait has been removed.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against an individual for hunting deer with a .22 caliber rifle and for not taking a valid Hunter-Trapper Education class before acquiring the license.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports various violations in big-game season including road hunting, hunter trespass, shooting from roads, failure to tag game and numerous shooting-range violations.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan encountered multiple baiting sites throughout this past big-game seasons that resulted in charges against several individuals.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow reports that several individuals are facing charges for having loaded firearms in, on or against a motorized vehicle. Fines could be as much as $300 if vehicles are in motion at the time of violation.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow reports that an individual is facing several charges after shooting an antlerless deer from the road after locating it with a vehicle. The individual is facing fines of up to $1,600 and possible hunting license revocation.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports citing several individuals for possessing loaded firearms in vehicles while going to or from hunting locations.

Wyoming County Game Warden Vic Rosa reports that he encountered an individual who unlawfully killed a doe from a baited stand, then allowed his friend to kill a bear from the same stand on the following day. Charges were filed against each hunter.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports encountering several high-school age poachers from the Warrior Run/Muncy/Hughesville areas. Charges filed included hunting through the use of a motorized vehicle, spotlighting violations, wanton waste and the unlawfully killing deer at night.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that local butcher shops said they received more deer during this year’s firearms deer season, compared to recent years. “Many large-antlered deer are being taken throughout Susquehanna County,” Webb said.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports an ongoing investigation of the illegal dumping of two five-gallon buckets of unidentified liquid near State Game Land 139. The buckets were removed by the game lands maintenance crew before the substance leaked into the surrounding wetlands.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan Zawada reports citing several individuals on State Game Land 110 in November for hunting through the use of a vehicle and shooting from a vehicle while on the access road that runs across the game lands.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that, while working with Cadet Tyler Bridgehouse, they responded to a hunter-trespass complaint in West Bradford Township. The witness stated that, when confronted, the hunter fled, abandoning a doe he’d shot and leaving his crossbow behind. The subject was subsequently identified by the witness. During the investigation, it was determined that the subject did not have a required antlerless license for the deer he shot.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that a Malvern man was charged for taking an 8-point buck in August. The successful investigation was initiated when a neighbor found the recently killed deer in his backyard one evening and notified police, who contacted the Game Commission. A blood trail was followed back to the guilty party’s backyard, and when interviewed, he confessed. The subject pleaded guilty, paying over $1,000 in fines and costs and having his license revoked for three years.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek reports citing an individual for duck hunting without a valid hunting license.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited multiple individuals for removing high-risk cervid parts from Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas. Veylupek also cited two individuals who shot antlerless deer during the antlered-only portion of the season.

Lancaster County Deputy Game Warden Justin Brian cited a hunter for not wearing the required 250 square inches of fluorescent orange-colored material on the head, chest and back during the statewide firearms deer season.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that mistake kills again were plentiful in his district. Unfortunately, many of them were sub-legal bucks that would likely meet antler restrictions next year. Hunters are advised to closely study their targets before firing. As a reminder, if you do have a mistake kill, remember to tag the animal with the tag you intended to use.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham is investigating several antlered deer that were found at a deer processor, tagged with antlerless tags. Citations are pending.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes cited an individual for hunting through the use of bait in Lowhill Township. The individual has pleaded guilty and has paid his fine.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports during this past archery season and into the beginning of firearms season, there have been an increase in reports of illegally baited areas. Many of these areas are on state land, as well as on land in which no one is supposed to have permission to hunt upon. Some of these sites have resulted in citations being issued to the offending parties.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that a Mount Carmel individual is facing numerous criminal charges for offenses committed in Union Township. Initial reports were that the individual was hunting coyotes at night. During the investigation, the subject admitted to shooting a spike buck and two antlerless deer. Two of the deer were left to waste on the property, while the third was field dressed and ultimately disposed of at another location.