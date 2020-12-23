Mojo Pheasant

A recipe featured in the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild

By Tim Kraskey

With a Cuban-inspired flair, here’s another great BBQ recipe by Tim Kraskey. Tim shared that you can use turkey meat instead of the pheasant breasts. They key is to pound to a consistent thickness for even cooking.

Tim has a new cookbook that became available in fall of 2020 titled “Red, White and Everything Else”, with recipes featuring elk, venison, buffalo, antelope, duck, pheasant, grouse, partridge, turkey, fish and more. Tim says that he was inspired to create this book with great recipes for the wild game he has harvested. He’s spent twenty-five years traveling the world eating great food and “had my share of great adventures hunting in Alaska, Utah, Montana, New Mexico, Alabama, Texas and most of Canada. When you hunt as often as I do, you need to eat what you hunt or why hunt?!” Tim added.

Ingredients

6 pheasant breast halves

Mojo Sauce

1 onion, chopped

½ small jalapeño pepper, chopped and seeded

2 chipotle pepper with sauce, chopped

1 dried red chili

½ cup fresh cilantro

½ cup fresh parsley

2 cups mayonnaise

2 oranges, juiced

1 orange zest, chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Buns, lettuce, sliced tomato

Directions