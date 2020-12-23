Mojo Pheasant
A recipe featured in the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild
Mojo Pheasant
By Tim Kraskey
With a Cuban-inspired flair, here’s another great BBQ recipe by Tim Kraskey. Tim shared that you can use turkey meat instead of the pheasant breasts. They key is to pound to a consistent thickness for even cooking.
Tim has a new cookbook that became available in fall of 2020 titled “Red, White and Everything Else”, with recipes featuring elk, venison, buffalo, antelope, duck, pheasant, grouse, partridge, turkey, fish and more. Tim says that he was inspired to create this book with great recipes for the wild game he has harvested. He’s spent twenty-five years traveling the world eating great food and “had my share of great adventures hunting in Alaska, Utah, Montana, New Mexico, Alabama, Texas and most of Canada. When you hunt as often as I do, you need to eat what you hunt or why hunt?!” Tim added.
Ingredients
6 pheasant breast halves
Mojo Sauce
1 onion, chopped
½ small jalapeño pepper, chopped and seeded
2 chipotle pepper with sauce, chopped
1 dried red chili
½ cup fresh cilantro
½ cup fresh parsley
2 cups mayonnaise
2 oranges, juiced
1 orange zest, chopped
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Buns, lettuce, sliced tomato
Directions
- Take each half of pheasant breast and place between cling wrap or wax paper and pound to ¼ inch thickness.
- Combined all the mojo ingredients, except for the mayonnaise, into a blender or food processor. Blend to puree. In a bowl, blend in the mayonnaise and the puree. Reserve ½ cup of the mojo sauce for serving with the meat. Place pheasant and mojo puree in a large zip-lock style bag. Seal and mix well in the bag. Place the bag in the refrigerator for at least two (2) hours.
- Prepare the grill and cook until the pheasants’ internal temperature is 165°F. Or, preheat oven to 350°F. Cook in oven for 20 minutes. Raise temperature to 425°F and cook for about 10 more minutes when internal temperature reaches 165°F. Serve hot with reserved mojo sauce. (Optional presentation: Serve on a toasted bun topped with sliced tomato and lettuce.)
Leave a Reply