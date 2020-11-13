Reward offered for information surrounding raptor parts found in Woodbury

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the charging of the party responsible for dumping the feet of eight raptors, including four bald eagles, in a residential area near Woodbury, Minn.

On Nov. 12, the feet from eight raptors were discovered along the west side of Cherry Lane, approximately 500 feet south of Lake Road in Woodbury. A preliminary investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service showed that the raptor feet were dumped in tall grass just off the sidewalk. Each of the 16 feet had the talon (claw) removed from each toe. A forensic examination is under way to obtain additional evidence.

Bald eagles and other raptors are fully protected by federal law. The maximum penalty for the unlawful take or possession of a bald eagle or bald eagle parts under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act is one year imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine. A second offense would make the crime classifiable as a felony.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Resident Agent in Charge Patrick Lund said, “A lucrative commercial market exists in raptor parts. We believe the talons from the raptor feet found in Woodbury may have been used to make jewelry for commercial sale.”

As a part of the law enforcement reward program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest or charges in this case. Any person with information about the raptor parts found in Woodbury, Minnesota or other bald eagle killings should contact Special Agent Andrew Daiber at 651-778-8360 or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-652-9093