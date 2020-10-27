Feel the Rush of the Flush 

It’s time to bag some birds!

In the Northeast plains of South Dakota, there lies a vast area of land, over 322,000 acres, that is home to the world’s most prestigious hunting grounds for ring-necked pheasants. Hunters from all over the globe convene upon these grasslands every year, from October to January, to take their shot at bagging their limit of Roosters. This area is Brown County, and at the heart of it, is the city of Aberdeen.

Brown County, and the Aberdeen area, is the premier destination for hunters of all skill levels to take part in the rich heritage that pheasant hunting in South Dakota offers. Named as one of the top producing locations to harvest roosters in South Dakota, Aberdeen also consistently ranks in the top half of locations for birds per hunter. Much of this can be attributed to the efforts of the Aberdeen Pheasant Coalition, which works in conjunction with several conservation groups and local businesses to ensure that the habitat conditions for our state bird continue to thrive, driving up the pheasant population in the region. Pheasants prefer agricultural fields, wooded draws, tree strips, wetlands, and set-aside acres. Brown County, the city of Aberdeen, and the Coalition have worked hard to ensure these habitats are abundant in the area.

Aberdeen is a city steeped in the rich heritage of pheasant hunting. With hundreds of thousands of acres of public hunting, along with fully guided and self-guided hunts, hunters will find themselves in a pheasant hunting oasis unmatched by any other region in the country. Hunters will also find one of the state’s best assortment of pet-friendly hotels, some with bird cleaning facilities available on-site.

Plan ahead to make the most of your 2020 pheasant hunt.

Ensuring a successful hunt requires much more than grabbing your favorite shotgun, packing some shells, and heading into the fields. Seasoned hunters will generally have a pretty solid, tried and true routine leading up to opening day, and for good reason. They know what works for them. Now whether their aim is good enough to bag some birds, is a different story! But we offer you some solid advice on gearing up for opening day.

Research some areas that may interest you, and find yourself and your group the proper lodging and accommodations. Pheasant season begins Saturday, October 17th, so don’t delay!

Planning to hunt public land and just need a place to stay? You can find accommodations, rates, amenities, and availability at a number of Aberdeen hotels.

Pack the Proper Gear

For those of you who have created traditions built on yearly pheasant hunting, much of this is second nature. But for many, this will be your first dance, and we want to help ensure you have a successful hunting trip. We hope you create lasting memories and come back year after year. So come prepared, and bring the proper gear:

• Shotgun or two- Be sure it’s cleaned properly and ready for use

• Shells and shells storage box

• Hunting knife- You never know when you may wish you had one

• Shooting gloves/glasses

• Rain gear- South Dakota weather is unpredictable all year around

• Blaze orange hats, bird vests, and jackets- You want other hunters to see you at all times

• Chaps or brush pants

• Waterproof, upland hunting boots and knee-high rubber boots- Nothing ruins a day of hunting like cold, wet feet

• Socks, socks, socks- pack a variety from light to mid-weight, to heavy-duty

• Thermal shirts, sweatshirts, and sweaters- again, South Dakota weather is a tricky old bird

• First aid kit for humans, as well as dogs

• Water and snacks- don’ forget about the dogs, and bring a dog bowl

For a list of outdoor retailers in the Aberdeen area, and more information about carrying the right gear, visit our hunting gear page. While you’re there, grab yourself a copy of our Aberdeen outdoor guide. It has information about everything you’ll need to have the pheasant hunting trip of a lifetime.

Feel the Rush of the Flush

There is no feeling like dropping ringnecks out of the sky. And there is no place in the world better than Aberdeen, South Dakota to experience the rush of the flush. World-class hunting, top-notch accommodations, and the friendliest people in the Midwest are all here to make sure you enjoy creating a new tradition. We’ll see you in the fields.